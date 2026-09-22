Iran foreign minister Araghchi makes first US trip since war, President Pezeshkian also headed to UNGA

Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in New York on Monday, September 21, to attend the 81st United Nations General Assembly. This marks his first trip to the US since the beginning of the US-Iran conflict. File photo: Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi at SCO+ format meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek (AFP)

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei posted on X, "Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, arrived in New York, the headquarters of the United Nations, this afternoon Monday at the head of a diplomatic delegation to take part in the discussions of the United Nations General Assembly annual summit.”

Baghaei further outlined the key objectives of Araghchi’s visit to New York. Besides attending various sessions of the UN General Assembly and presenting Iran’s positions, the Iranian foreign minister is expected to also hold meetings and consultations with several foreign ministers and officials participating in the summit.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian is also travelling to New York on Tuesday for the General Assembly.