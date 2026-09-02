Westwood Elementary shooting update: Are Augusta County schools still under lockdown? All we know as one injured

Westwood Hills Elementary School shooting: Authorities are conducting an investigation into a shooting incident that occurred at an elementary school in Waynesboro, Virginia, on Wednesday morning. Investigation underway after shooting at Westwood Elementary in Waynesboro, VA

According to ABC 13 News sources, one person sustained injuries. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that all students are safe and have been successfully evacuated from Westwood Elementary School.

Officials confirmed that the situation was under control and that the school had been secured by approximately 10:23 a.m.

Students were escorted to Westminster Presbyterian Church located at 1904 Mt. Vernon St. in Waynesboro to reunite with their families in the lower fellowship hall.

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