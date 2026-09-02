Westwood Elementary shooting update: Are Augusta County schools still under lockdown? All we know as one injured
Authorities are currently investigating a shooting incident that took place at an elementary school in Waynesboro, Virginia, on Wednesday morning.
Westwood Hills Elementary School shooting: Authorities are conducting an investigation into a shooting incident that occurred at an elementary school in Waynesboro, Virginia, on Wednesday morning.
According to ABC 13 News sources, one person sustained injuries. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that all students are safe and have been successfully evacuated from Westwood Elementary School.
Officials confirmed that the situation was under control and that the school had been secured by approximately 10:23 a.m.
Students were escorted to Westminster Presbyterian Church located at 1904 Mt. Vernon St. in Waynesboro to reunite with their families in the lower fellowship hall.
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Augusta County schools resume normal operations: 5 things to know
- At around 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday, September 1, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office instructed that all schools in the Wilson and Stuarts Draft areas enter a Secure code as a precautionary response to reports of an incident at Waynesboro City Public Schools, according to a statement from Augusta County Public Schools.
- During a Secure code, students remain indoors while the instructional day proceeds.
- “We want to emphasize that the code Secure was directed out of an abundance of caution, and the issue in Waynesboro was not directly related to our school division,” the release stated. “We appreciate the assistance of ACSO and the quick action taken by our staff and students.”
- Gov. Abigail Spanberger took to X to report about the shooting. "I am monitoring the emergency at Westwood Hills Elementary School this morning. My heart is with these young students, their parents and families, and the teachers and staff at the school. Thank you to the first responders who are assisting at the scene.
“Augusta County and Waynesboro law enforcement and schools are continuing to provide updated guidance to community members.”
- Augusta Health announced that the hospital is resuming its operations and is still offering patient care on Wednesday. Augusta Health’s statement called the incident a “shooting in our community.” “As your community hospital, we remain committed to caring for and supporting our neighbors in their time of need,” the Augusta Health statement reads.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More