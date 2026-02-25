Abigail Spanberger family: All on her husband and children
Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger will deliver the Democratic response to President Trump’s State of the Union address.
Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger will present the Democratic Party’s response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, a role usually assigned to a legislator regarded as a rising star within their party.
The decision to select Spanberger shows that the governor, who made history as the first woman elected to lead her state last November after having served in the U.S. House, will be central to the Democrats’ counter to the President’s much-anticipated speech on Tuesday evening.
“Since the people of the Virginia Colony first gathered to take on the extraordinary task of governing themselves, Williamsburg has served as a testament to the power of ordinary citizens to shape the future of our nation, demand better from our government, and pursue a more perfect union for all,” Spanberger stated in a press release, confirming that she would deliver the party's televised response.
“On Tuesday, I look forward to joining Virginians in this historic place to lay out the next chapter of our story—a clear vision for a stronger, safer, and more affordable future for every American who calls our nation home,” she added.
Before embarking on her political career, Spanberger was employed by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, where she investigated federal narcotics and money laundering cases. Later, she served at the Central Intelligence Agency, including a role as an undercover operative.w
Abigail Spanberger family: All of husband and children
Abigail, who served in the U.S. House of Representatives for a duration of six years, is also a wife and mother.
The governor-elect was born in New Jersey. However, he was raised in Virginia, according to a Facebook post from May 2025.
Both Abigail and Adam are alumni of the University of Virginia, a fact they proudly showcase on their social media accounts.
In December 2024, they participated in a football game for the Commonwealth Cup (also known as the Commonwealth Clash), where the Virginia Tech Hokies compete against the Virginia Cavaliers in various sports.
"This game always showcases the hard work and resilience of Virginia’s incredible student athletes," Abigail captioned her post.
Who is Adam? All on Abigail Spanberger's husband
Adam is a software engineer who, as stated on his LinkedIn profile, has experience in "robotics, satellite communications, user-interface design," and various other technologies, such as "real-time simulations, embedded applications, and web applications."
Since July 2019, Adam has been employed at L3Harris Technologies, a company specializing in defense and space manufacturing that "is anticipating and rapidly responding to challenges with agile technology — creating a safer and more secure future," according to its website.
Abigail Spanberger and Adam's kids
Abigail and Adam are the parents of three children: Claire, Charlotte, and Catherine.
On November 4, Abigail's family was present as she gave her victory speech, during which she expressed how they inspire her.
"To my daughters ... you inspire me and motivate me every single day. Everything I do, I do to build a better future for you and for all of Virginia's children," Abigail stated in her winning speech. “And I am so proud of you every single day. I am lucky to be your mother.”
Throughout Abigail's political career, Adam has volunteered for her causes, listing himself as a "Jack of all trades" on LinkedIn for her congressional campaigns and as an "advisor" for her gubernatorial campaign.
Abigail has always expressed gratitude for her family's support, calling them “the bedrock” of her 2018 U.S. House campaign.
"I want to thank my husband, Adam, and our daughters for all the #love and support they’ve shown me over the past year," she wrote in a February 2018 Instagram post.
