Abigail Spanberger family: All on her husband and children

The decision to select Spanberger shows that the governor, who made history as the first woman elected to lead her state last November after having served in the U.S. House, will be central to the Democrats’ counter to the President’s much-anticipated speech on Tuesday evening.

“Since the people of the Virginia Colony first gathered to take on the extraordinary task of governing themselves, Williamsburg has served as a testament to the power of ordinary citizens to shape the future of our nation, demand better from our government, and pursue a more perfect union for all,” Spanberger stated in a press release, confirming that she would deliver the party's televised response.

“On Tuesday, I look forward to joining Virginians in this historic place to lay out the next chapter of our story—a clear vision for a stronger, safer, and more affordable future for every American who calls our nation home,” she added.

Before embarking on her political career, Spanberger was employed by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, where she investigated federal narcotics and money laundering cases. Later, she served at the Central Intelligence Agency, including a role as an undercover operative.w

Abigail Spanberger family: All of husband and children Abigail, who served in the U.S. House of Representatives for a duration of six years, is also a wife and mother.

The governor-elect was born in New Jersey. However, he was raised in Virginia, according to a Facebook post from May 2025.

Both Abigail and Adam are alumni of the University of Virginia, a fact they proudly showcase on their social media accounts.

In December 2024, they participated in a football game for the Commonwealth Cup (also known as the Commonwealth Clash), where the Virginia Tech Hokies compete against the Virginia Cavaliers in various sports.

"This game always showcases the hard work and resilience of Virginia’s incredible student athletes," Abigail captioned her post.