Who is Abigail Spanberger? 5 things to know about Virginia's first female governor – family, career, net worth

Former Representative Abigail Spanberger, Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Virginia, during a "Rams for Spanberger" campaign event with Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) students at Monroe Park in Richmond, Virginia, US, on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (Bloomberg)

On November 4 2025, Spanberger defeated Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears to claim the governorship, flipping the office from Republican to Democrat and becoming the state’s first woman to hold the post.

Her victory is seen as a significant boost for Democrats heading into the 2026 midterms.

Who is Abigail Spanberger?

Spanberger was born in Red Bank, New Jersey and moved to Virginia during her teens.

Before entering politics, Spanberger served as an operations officer with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). She then ran for Congress in 2018, winning Virginia’s 7th District and serving until 2025. Her legislative focus included rural broadband expansion, drug-trafficking prevention and veterans’ issues.

Family and Personal Life

Spanberger is married to engineer Adam Spanberger. The couple live in Glen Allen, Virginia, and is parents to three daughters.

Her father served in the U.S. Army and later went into law enforcement. Her mother worked as a nurse after time in foster care. On her official website, she writes that her upbringing in a service-oriented household has featured prominently in her public narrative.

Career: CIA Officer to Governor of Virginia

After the 9/11 attacks, she joined the Central Intelligence Agency and worked as an operations officer from 2006 to 2014, as per Britannica. She then entered Congress in 2019, representing Virginia’s 7th District for three terms.

Spanberger’s career has been defined by a pragmatic, centrist approach. She emphasises cost-of-living issues, bipartisanship, and national-security credentials.

In the November 2025 race, Spanberger defeated Republican Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle‑Sears with roughly 55% of the vote, according to the Associated Press and Guardian.

Her win flipped the governorship from Republican to Democrat and broke a 400-plus-year history of male governors in the commonwealth.

Net Worth and Fundraising Advantage

Financial-disclosure data compiled by OpenSecrets listed Spanberger’s net worth in 2018 as between US$982,028 and $2,284,000.

Spanberger also “outraised her Republican opponent, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle‑Sears by nearly 2-to-1 last quarter … raising a record-breaking US$10.7 million in the second quarter and ending the period with US$15.2 million cash on hand,” according to Virginia Mercury.

Additionally, the Associated Press reported that Spanberger had “a more than 2-to-1 fundraising advantage” over her GOP opponent.

Progressive position on gun control

Virginia Mercury has reported that Spanberger has made gun violence prevention a signature issue of her campaign. In January 2025, she told a rally organised by Moms Demand Action in Richmond that gun violence is “the number-one killer of kids in our country”.

Her campaign website states unequivocally that as governor, she would sign legislation including a ban on assault-style weapons.