Abigail Spanberger wins Virginia Gov election: Here's why Glenn Youngkin didn't run

Democrat Abigail Spanberger won the Virginia governor election on Tuesday, the Associated Press, Decision Desk HQ, and Reuters reported. The 46-year-old former congresswoman and CIA officer will be the first woman to serve as the state's governor after she beat Republican Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears. Former Representative Abigail Spanberger won the Virginia governor elections(Bloomberg)

Spanberger's win flips the governorship from Republican to Democratic control, succeeding outgoing Gov Glenn Youngkin, and serves as an early indicator of voter sentiment ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Why Glenn Youngkin Didn't Run for Re-Election

Incumbent Republican Gov Glenn Youngkin, who won in 2021 by flipping the seat from Democrat Terry McAuliffe, was constitutionally barred from seeking a second consecutive term. Virginia's Constitution (Article V, Section 1) prohibits governors from serving successive terms, a rule dating back to the state's founding to prevent executive overreach. This means Youngkin could run again in 2029 but not in 2025.

Youngkin endorsed Earle-Sears and focused on campaigning for Republicans, but couldn't transfer his incumbency advantage fully.

Who is Abigail Spanberger?

Abigail Spanberger, born August 7, 1979, in Henrico County, Virginia, is a former federal law enforcement officer, CIA operative, and US congresswoman.

A graduate of the University of Virginia and Purdue University’s MBA program, Spanberger began her career as a US Postal Inspector, investigating narcotics and money laundering, before joining the CIA as an operations officer focused on counterterrorism and nonproliferation.

In 2018, she entered politics and pulled off a stunning upset by defeating Republican incumbent Dave Brat to represent Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, a swing seat she held through 2022 as a centrist Democrat aligned with the Blue Dog Coalition.

Spanberger is married to a Virginia-based engineer, Adam. The couple has three daughters.