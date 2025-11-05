Abigail Spanberger family: All on husband Adam Spanberger and their children

Democrat Abigail Spanberger defeated Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears to win the Virginia governor's race, becoming the first woman to lead the state. Former Representative Abigail Spanberger, Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Virginia, during a "Rams for Spanberger" campaign event with Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) students at Monroe Park in Richmond, Virginia, US, on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (Bloomberg)

Abigail Spanberger’s Family

Abigail Spanberger is married to Adam Spanberger, who grew up in Henrico County. He graduated from Mills Godwin High School and the University of Virginia.

Adam is an engineer with over two decades of experience in leading US tech companies. He has served as a lead software engineer for L3Harris Technologies since July 2019, according to The Sun.

The couple has three daughters, all of whom attend public schools in Henrico County.

According to Abigail’s official website, "Abigail and her husband Adam are the proud parents of three school-aged daughters in Virginia public schools. Her family enjoys spending time with nearby relatives, exploring Virginia’s outdoors, staying active, and playing board games together as a family."

Abigail Spanberger - Career and Education

Born on August 7, 1979, in Red Bank, New Jersey, Abigail Spanberger earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia and a master’s degree from Purdue University. She worked as a CIA operations officer from 2006 to 2014 before entering politics.

In 2017, former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe appointed her to the Virginia Fair Housing Board, and later that year, she announced her candidacy for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District. Spanberger won the seat and was sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives on January 3, 2019. On November 13, 2023, she declared her candidacy for Virginia Governor in 2025.