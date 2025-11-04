Search
Tue, Nov 04, 2025
Nov 4 elections: What time do polls open and close today in NYC, New Jersey, Virginia

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Published on: Nov 04, 2025 06:23 pm IST

Polls in New York City opened at 6:00 a.m. ET and will remain open until 9:00 p.m. ET. 

Millions of Americans are casting their ballots today, November 4, 2025, as voters in New York City, New Jersey, and Virginia decide key races, including the New York City mayoralty and gubernatorial contests in both states.

A man votes in the New York City mayoral election at a polling site in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., November 4, 2025.(REUTERS)
New York City

Polls in New York City opened at 6:00 a.m. ET and will remain open until 9:00 p.m. ET. Early voting ended on November 2, making today the final chance for in-person voting.

The mayoral race features Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani, 34, a state assemblymember and democratic socialist, against independent Andrew Cuomo, 67, the former governor seeking a political comeback. Curtis Sliwa, 71, founder of the Guardian Angels and a radio host, runs as the Republican candidate with a tough-on-crime message.

Incumbent Eric Adams remains on the ballot as an independent despite suspending his campaign, while Irene Estrada (Conservative) and Jean Anglade (Independent) also appear on the ballot.

New Jersey

New Jersey voters are choosing between Democratic congresswoman Mikie Sherrill, 44, a Navy veteran, and Republican Jack Ciattarelli, 63, a former assemblyman and businessman, in the gubernatorial race.

Sherrill and Ciattarelli are joined by running mates for lieutenant governor, including Jim Gannon, a county sheriff emphasizing public safety, on the GOP ticket. Minor party candidates include Vic Kaplan (Libertarian) and Joanne Kuniansky (Socialist Workers).

Polls in New Jersey are open from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET. All 80 General Assembly seats and 20 State Senate seats are also on the ballot.

Virginia

Polls in Virginia opened at 6:00 a.m. ET and close at 7:00 p.m. ET. The state’s voters are selecting a new governor, attorney general, and all 100 members of the House of Delegates.

The gubernatorial race pits Abigail Spanberger, 45, a former CIA officer and Democratic congresswoman, against Winsome Earle-Sears, 60, the Republican lieutenant governor and Jamaican-born conservative leader.

For lieutenant governor, Democrat Ghazala Hashmi, a state senator and Indian immigrant, seeks to become the first Muslim elected to statewide office, facing Republican John Reid, a radio host aiming to be Virginia’s first openly gay lieutenant governor.

In the attorney general race, incumbent Jason Miyares, 50, the first Hispanic to hold the office, faces Democrat Jay Jones, 41, a former state delegate.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights.
