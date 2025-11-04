NYC Mayoral Election 2025 Live Updates: Zohran Mamdani, Andrew Cuomo face off as New York City picks new mayor today

Live

NYC Mayoral Election 2025 Live Updates: (From left to right) Former Governor Andrew Cuomo, Republican leader Curtis Sliwa and Democrat Zohran Mamdani.

NYC Mayoral Election 2025 Live Updates: The city of New York on Tuesday will head out to the ballot box to select a new mayor for the largest American city. Democrat Zohran Mamdani, who won his party’s primary earlier this year, is up against former Governor Andrew Cuomo, running as an independent, and perennial Republican contender Curtis Sliwa, who is seeking a major upset. Mamdani has led opinion polls since the June primary, drawing support from younger voters with his affordability agenda while unnerving Wall Street by pledging higher taxes on the wealthy. Polling stations open at 6am and close at 9pm. So far, more than 735,000 New Yorkers have already voted during the city’s nine days of early, in-person polling – over four times the turnout seen in 2021, the only other mayoral race to permit early voting. According to the New York City Board of Elections, Sunday alone saw a historic turnout of 151,212 early voters, the highest single-day total ever recorded in the city's history. More on the New York City Mayor election: A win for Mamdani would make him New York City’s first Muslim mayor and its youngest leader in generations.

The race has turned him into a national figure, drawing attacks from Donald Trump and other Republicans who portray him as the face of a more radical Democratic Party. Trump has gone so far as to threaten to “take over” the city if Mamdani wins and to arrest and deport the state assemblymember, who was born in Uganda but is a U.S. citizen.

On the eve of the election, Trump reluctantly endorsed Cuomo, warning that a Mamdani victory would spell “disaster” for the city and urging Curtis Sliwa’s supporters to rally behind the former governor.

A Cuomo victory would mark a striking political comeback, four years after he resigned as governor amid a wave of sexual harassment allegations.

For Sliwa, the founder of the Guardian Angels crime patrol group and a longtime New York tabloid personality, a win would place a Republican at the helm of the country’s largest city at a moment when many New Yorkers say they want a leader who can keep President Donald Trump in check.

