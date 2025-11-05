Abigail Spanberger’s beliefs: Her views on abortion, gun control, and Israel

Hours after polls closed in Virginia to elect the state's new governor, the Democrat candidate, former Abigail Spanberger was declared the winner by the Associated Press. With 55% of the vote, Spanberger will become the first female governor of the state. Abigail Spanberger, the new Democratic governor of Virginia.(Bloomberg)

Spanberger, 46, hails from the Richmond, in Virginia and will be the first from that area to the state's top office. Spanberger's victory Tuesday would be a significant boost for the Democrats, as many viewed the gubernatorial election as a possibility for GOP making further inroads into the state, from what Donald Trump already made in the 2024 US election.

However, that did not come to pass, as the state, known as a Democrat stronghold, casted only 45% of the vote for the Republican candidate, Winsome Earle-Sear.

In this article, we'll take a look at where Abigail Spanberger stands on a range of issues - from gun control to abortion and Israel.

Abigail Spanberger Beliefs

Her Views On Gun Control

Earlier in April 2025, having declared her candidature for the Governor of Virginia, Abigail Spanberger made the clearest statement in favor of gun control. Speaking at a gathering after a shooting that killed two in April, Spanberger said that she will sign a bill on gun control that was earlier vetoed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

“I will sign legislation into law to make progress on these issues to keep Virginia families safe,” she had said. “I will not veto common-sense proposals like our current governor has done. I am totally on the record.”

This story is being updated.