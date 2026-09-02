Burlington County tornado warning: Mount Holly sees ‘radar-indicated rotation’; check map amid latest updates from NJ

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a tornado warning for Unionville NJ, Lumberton NJ and Hainesport NJ until 9:45pm ET.

A tornado warning was sounded for Burlington County in New Jersey on September 1. This comes after a local meteorologist reported that a radar-indicated rotation had been seen over Mount Holly.

One person shared an alleged video of cloudy skies amid the tornado warning there.

As per reports, the damage is likely to include flying debris which can be dangerous to those caught in the storm without shelter. Mobile homes are at risk of damage or destruction as per reports. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles is also likely to occur. Tree damage is likely as per reports.

The local meteorologist noted “Tornado Warning until 9:45 PM EDT for Burlington County, NJ. A severe thunderstorm with radar-indicated rotation was over Mount Holly, moving southeast at 25 mph. Tornado possible with dangerous flying debris and damage to roofs, windows, vehicles, and mobile homes. Take cover now in a basement or interior room on the lowest floor.”

“The large cumulative clouds (cumulus clouds) that appear over New Jersey are currently a clear indication of strong thunderstorm activity. Tonight (Tuesday, September 1, 2026) Heavy rains are expected locally with thunderstorms, some of which may be strong and carry strong winds, heavy cold, and heavy rains that may cause sudden flooding in some areas. There is also a low probability of isolated Tornado storms,” they wrote.

A local weather bot on X also updated “Active tornado warning in Burlington County NJ while destructive baseball-size hail pounds the SD/NE border. Multiple severe storms hitting right now.”

A later notification indicated that the tornado warning had expired.

Burlington tornado warning sparks fears Several people expressed fears amid the tornado warning for Burlington, New Jersey. One wrote “My co worker lives in Lumberton. She said just heavy rain and lightning.”

Another added “Please tell me if I’m safe in Browns Mills New Jersey I have no basement and four dogs to watch out for.” Yet another said they were in Southampton NJ.

The warning for Burlington County came amid severe weather in the Philadelphia region, with NBC Philadelphia noting that thousands were left without power there. Further, a Bruno Mars concert at the Lincoln Financial Field got delayed as people were asked to shelter in place amid the storms there. However, they can now return to their seats.

“Bruno Mars - September 1. The severe weather has moved out of the area and it is now safe to return to your seating area. All gates are now open,” the venue posted on its X account.