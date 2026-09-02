Burlington County tornado warning: Mount Holly sees ‘radar-indicated rotation’; check map amid latest updates from NJ
A tornado warning was sounded for Burlington County in New Jersey with a report indicating a radar-indicated rotation was seen over Mount Holly.
A tornado warning was sounded for Burlington County in New Jersey on September 1. This comes after a local meteorologist reported that a radar-indicated rotation had been seen over Mount Holly.
Burlington tornado warning: Check map
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a tornado warning for Unionville NJ, Lumberton NJ and Hainesport NJ until 9:45pm ET.
The local meteorologist noted “Tornado Warning until 9:45 PM EDT for Burlington County, NJ. A severe thunderstorm with radar-indicated rotation was over Mount Holly, moving southeast at 25 mph. Tornado possible with dangerous flying debris and damage to roofs, windows, vehicles, and mobile homes. Take cover now in a basement or interior room on the lowest floor.”
As per reports, the damage is likely to include flying debris which can be dangerous to those caught in the storm without shelter. Mobile homes are at risk of damage or destruction as per reports. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles is also likely to occur. Tree damage is likely as per reports.
One person shared an alleged video of cloudy skies amid the tornado warning there.
“The large cumulative clouds (cumulus clouds) that appear over New Jersey are currently a clear indication of strong thunderstorm activity. Tonight (Tuesday, September 1, 2026) Heavy rains are expected locally with thunderstorms, some of which may be strong and carry strong winds, heavy cold, and heavy rains that may cause sudden flooding in some areas. There is also a low probability of isolated Tornado storms,” they wrote.
A local weather bot on X also updated “Active tornado warning in Burlington County NJ while destructive baseball-size hail pounds the SD/NE border. Multiple severe storms hitting right now.”
A later notification indicated that the tornado warning had expired.
Burlington tornado warning sparks fears
Several people expressed fears amid the tornado warning for Burlington, New Jersey. One wrote “My co worker lives in Lumberton. She said just heavy rain and lightning.”
Another added “Please tell me if I’m safe in Browns Mills New Jersey I have no basement and four dogs to watch out for.” Yet another said they were in Southampton NJ.
The warning for Burlington County came amid severe weather in the Philadelphia region, with NBC Philadelphia noting that thousands were left without power there. Further, a Bruno Mars concert at the Lincoln Financial Field got delayed as people were asked to shelter in place amid the storms there. However, they can now return to their seats.
“Bruno Mars - September 1. The severe weather has moved out of the area and it is now safe to return to your seating area. All gates are now open,” the venue posted on its X account.
While the tornado warning might have expired, severe weather conditions continue to impact New Jersey, with a flash flood warning now being issued for Glassboro NJ, Williamstown NJ and Pine Hill NJ until 1:30am ET, as per NWS.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More