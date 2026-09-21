Matt Kimbrel cause of death: Former Mets pitcher Craig Kimbrel’s brother dies at 36; fiancé pens emotional note

Craig Kimbrel, a former pitcher for the New York Mets, has experienced a tragic loss following the death of his younger brother in a motorcycle accident in Alabama. Craig Kimbrel mourns the loss of his brother Matt, who died in a motorcycle accident in Alabama at 36. The collision occurred when Matt's motorcycle hit a dump truck. (Genevieve Marie / Facebook)

Matt Kimbrel, 36, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital after his motorcycle collided at considerable velocity with a dump truck that was exiting Highway 432 near Huntsville, Alabama, at approximately 8 a.m. on Saturday, as per WCTV.

According to officials, the pitcher's brother was unable to decelerate sufficiently and struck the rear portion of the truck.

Matt Kimbrel's fatal crash probe An ongoing investigation is examining the fatal crash involving the younger brother, who had been selected by the Atlanta Braves and competed in their minor league system.

According to available reports, criminal charges are not anticipated to be pursued, as per NY Post.

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Matt Kimbrel's fiancée Matt leaves behind his fiancée, Genevieve, to whom he proposed in front of the Eiffel Tower located in Paris, France.

“My fiancé passed away, and right now I truly don’t have the words,” she said on social media, just hours after the fatal collision.

“I know there are people who love us and will have questions, but I’m asking for a little time and space before I’m ready to talk about what happened or say anything more.

“Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers as we try to process this unimaginable loss. I’ll share more when I’m ready.”

Who is Matt Kimbrel's brother? His death occurred approximately one month following his brother Craig's, 38, contract signing with the Kansas City Royals, representing the 12th Major League Baseball organization for which Craig has played throughout his professional career.

Craig Kimbrel entered into an agreement with the Mets through a minor league contract in January; however, he was subsequently designated for assignment in May. The experienced relief pitcher made appearances in 14 games for the Mets.

Craig was selected by the Braves in the 33rd round of the 2007 draft. The Braves promoted him to their major league roster in 2010.

By 2011, he had secured a permanent position on the team's roster and earned Rookie of the Year honors following his establishment of new club records for the greatest number of saves achieved during a rookie season. He remained with the Braves through 2015, at which point he was traded to the Padres.