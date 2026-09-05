Who is Ryan Coleman-Williams' wife Alexis Hill? Do they have kids? All about the Alabama receiver's family

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams, 19, has had a lot of changes in his life this season. He changed his name, switched jersey numbers, got married and became a father. Wide Receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams of the Alabama Crimson Tide pictured. (Getty Images via AFP)

Who is Ryan Coleman-Williams' wife? Alexis Hill is the wife of Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams. Hill is a digital content creator from Georgia. The couple went public with their relationship in mid-to-late 2025.

Coleman-Williams told ESPN that they first met while he was shopping in Atlanta for a Mother’s Day gift for his mom last year.

Ahead of the Crimson Tide’s Rose Bowl game in January, Hill shared a heartfelt Instagram Story expressing her gratitude for her boyfriend.

"I am most thankful for my boyfriend this year because you’ve brought me so much comfort, happiness and support into my life," she wrote. "You’ve showed me what true love is and taught me what it means to feel valued, respected, seen, and safe in a relationship. I’m beyond grateful for you and the way you remind me that i’m not alone."

Coleman-Williams proposed to Hill in February 2026, around Valentine’s Day, during a sunset proposal. The couple later married in a courthouse ceremony on June 19, 2026, on Juneteenth.

He spoke about his marriage publicly at the 2026 SEC Media Days, calling married life “awesome.” He also said having his wife in his corner has helped him stay focused on football.

Hill has also been a familiar face at Alabama games, often supporting Coleman-Williams in custom outfits or his jersey.

Do Ryan Coleman-Williams and Alexis Hill have kids? The couple welcomed a baby boy in July 2026, ESPN reported in late August.

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Ryan Coleman-Williams opens up about family life Marriage and fatherhood have given Coleman-Williams a different perspective as he balances football with family life.

"I definitely think that there's a lot more to life than just that leather ball," Coleman-Williams told ESPN. "So I enjoy every moment of it, and I'm just thankful for all the lessons. I love learning from them."