Who is Ryan Coleman-Williams' wife Alexis Hill? Do they have kids? All about the Alabama receiver's family
The couple got married in a courthouse ceremony on June 19, 2026, which coincided with Juneteenth.
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams, 19, has had a lot of changes in his life this season. He changed his name, switched jersey numbers, got married and became a father.
Who is Ryan Coleman-Williams' wife?
Alexis Hill is the wife of Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams. Hill is a digital content creator from Georgia. The couple went public with their relationship in mid-to-late 2025.
Coleman-Williams told ESPN that they first met while he was shopping in Atlanta for a Mother’s Day gift for his mom last year.
Ahead of the Crimson Tide’s Rose Bowl game in January, Hill shared a heartfelt Instagram Story expressing her gratitude for her boyfriend.
"I am most thankful for my boyfriend this year because you’ve brought me so much comfort, happiness and support into my life," she wrote. "You’ve showed me what true love is and taught me what it means to feel valued, respected, seen, and safe in a relationship. I’m beyond grateful for you and the way you remind me that i’m not alone."
Coleman-Williams proposed to Hill in February 2026, around Valentine’s Day, during a sunset proposal. The couple later married in a courthouse ceremony on June 19, 2026, on Juneteenth.
He spoke about his marriage publicly at the 2026 SEC Media Days, calling married life “awesome.” He also said having his wife in his corner has helped him stay focused on football.
Hill has also been a familiar face at Alabama games, often supporting Coleman-Williams in custom outfits or his jersey.
Do Ryan Coleman-Williams and Alexis Hill have kids?
The couple welcomed a baby boy in July 2026, ESPN reported in late August.
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Ryan Coleman-Williams opens up about family life
Marriage and fatherhood have given Coleman-Williams a different perspective as he balances football with family life.
"I definitely think that there's a lot more to life than just that leather ball," Coleman-Williams told ESPN. "So I enjoy every moment of it, and I'm just thankful for all the lessons. I love learning from them."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More