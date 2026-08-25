Lauren McLaughlin Atlanta, Georgia: 5 things on woman killed in I-85 crash; GiveSendGo launched as family bids goodbye

While the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, McLaughlin who was in the front passenger seat died at the scene, as per the report. Here's all you need to know about Lauren McLaughlin.

Reports indicated that authorities believed the driver was trying to cross a grassy median when they lost control and struck a highway guardrail. Atlanta News First reported that officers had responded just after 2am on Sunday.

Lauren McLaughlin, an Atlanta, Georgia woman, tragically died on August 16, 2026, and her family penned an emotional goodbye message. She was identified as the victim of a car crash on Interstate 85 near North Druid Hills Road.

Lauren McLaughlin: Family pens emotional goodbye Lauren's brother Michael McLaughlin shared numerous photos of the family and put out a long, touching message.

“I don’t think I’ll ever have the words to explain what losing you has done to me. You were the light in every room you walked into. Your smile had a way of making people feel good, even when they were having the worst day. Your confidence was so powerful that somehow, just being around you made everyone else feel more confident in themselves. And your laugh… God, your laugh was so contagious. It was impossible not to smile when you were laughing,” he wrote.

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“I miss you more than I could ever put into words. I’m sorry I couldn’t protect you better. I’m sorry you’re not still here with us, and I carry that with me every single day. I would give anything to have one more day, one more conversation, one more laugh, one more moment with you. I’m going to miss doing everything on this planet with you. I’m going to miss annoying you, tanning with you, laughing with you, and even the little everyday moments that I never realized I would one day wish I could have back. Most of all, I’m going to miss simply being in your presence. You never had to do anything special—you being there was enough,” Michael added.

"You were my sister, my light, and a piece of my heart. The world feels so much darker without you in it, but I promise I’ll carry your light with me for the rest of my life. I’ll talk about you, laugh about you, love you, and keep your memory alive every chance I get.

I love you, Lauren. I miss you more than you’ll ever know. Until I see you again, the only last thing I can ask from you is for you Bailey and Nonna to keep shining over us until we are reunited," he further said.