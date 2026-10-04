Cornell president Michael Kotlikoff breaks silence on alleged gang rape of student, ‘My heart aches when I think of…’

“My heart aches when I think of what she experienced,” Kotlikoff said, per the Ottumwa Courier. “It raises heartbreaking and troubling issues about sexual assault, dehumanization and aspects of party culture, alcohol and drug use.”

Kotlikoff said in an eight-minute video message to the Cornell community that the past week was one of the most difficult in the university’s history.

Cornell's president spoke out about the alleged gang rape of a student at a fraternity house in 2024, calling it “deeply disturbing” on Saturday, October 3. Michael Kotlikoff also pledged greater transparency amid increasing outrage over the school’s handling of the case.

How is the investigation into the Cornell gang rape case being conducted?

How is the investigation into the Cornell gang rape case being conducted?

Why is there increasing scrutiny over Cornell's response to the assault allegations?

Why is there increasing scrutiny over Cornell's response to the assault allegations?

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Kotlikoff reaffirmed his commitment to supporting an independent review of Cornell's handling of the case that New York Gov. Kathy Hochul called for. He added that the school's Board of Trustees would announce details next week.

“I want to acknowledge something that can be difficult for an institution to say,” Kotlikoff said. “We don’t have all the answers, but we are committed to investigating and finding the answers our community deserves.”

Why Cornell is under fire In recent days, Cornell came under scrutiny over its response to allegations that the woman was sexually assaulted by multiple fraternity members in 2024. The woman is identified as Jane Doe in court documents. She has sued the university and seven former students.

During a student assembly hearing Thursday where students got the opportunity to voice their concerns, many speakers called for Kotlikoff’s resignation. The president acknowledged frustration that Cornell has not communicated enough, adding that it led to mistrust. While citing “real legal and privacy limits” on what the university can disclose, he promised there would be greater transparency and more opportunities for students, parents and others to engage with university leaders.

Also Read | Cornell rape case exposes sexual violence at US colleges

Kotlikoff called for a “serious look at the role of fraternities and sororities in campus life.

“Being part of a group can never diminish individual responsibility for our own actions, for how we treat others or for speaking up when someone may be at risk,” he said.