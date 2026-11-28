US President Donald Trump’s investment portfolio has come under fresh scrutiny after financial disclosures revealed that it sold up to $1 million worth of Nvidia shares days after Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly briefed him about the chipmaker’s chief executive, Jensen Huang, and his alleged links to a suspected Chinese intelligence asset, as per a new report. A Daily Mail analysis found 43 Nvidia transactions in Trump’s portfolio from January to September 2026, including a sale worth up to $1 million shortly after his China visit. more

Trump made 43 Nvidia trades worth millions amid Jensen Huang controversy An analysis of Trump's financial disclosures by the Daily Mail found that his portfolio carried out 43 Nvidia transactions between January and September 2026, including 28 purchases worth up to $16.7 million and 15 sales valued at up to $12 million.

One of the reported sales, involving shares worth between $500,000 and $1 million, took place on May 18. This was the first Monday after Trump returned from his state visit to China, during which he had met Huang.

The timing has attracted attention because Rubio reportedly briefed Trump about Huang's connections to Alice Huang, a former executive at technology company Megaspeed, whom US officials reportedly suspect of having links to Chinese intelligence.

However, the disclosures do not establish who authorised the transactions or whether Trump personally knew about the reported concerns when the shares were sold.