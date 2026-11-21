US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has highlighted the economic potential of the Quad grouping, describing India, the United States, Australia and Japan as “four very powerful economies” that can work together to create jobs and expand markets. Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks at a news conference with President Donald Trump in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) more

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, November 20, Rubio said the US had invested considerable time in the four-nation partnership and viewed it as an important platform for cooperation.

“These are four very powerful economies that, working together, can create jobs and markets for American products, in addition to being able to cooperate on a bunch of things,” Rubio said, according to ANI.

He also discussed the proposed Quad Business Leaders' Forum, which will bring together major businesses from the four countries to explore commercial opportunities and agreements. Rubio expressed hope that the meeting would help create more jobs and benefit businesses and consumers.

Quad Business Leaders' Forum to be held in India in 2027 The forum was among the key outcomes announced at the Quad Leaders' Summit in Manila on November 17. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae attended the meeting.

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According to the joint press release issued by the White House after the summit, the inaugural Quad Business Leaders' Forum is scheduled for early 2027. It will bring together business leaders, government officials and policy experts to strengthen commercial ties and promote business partnerships.

India will host the first edition of the forum in Mumbai in 2027, as announced by Modi following the summit.

Other outcomes from the Manila summit The four leaders also announced cooperation on counterterrorism, maritime surveillance, cable connectivity and cybersecurity.

The initiatives include the Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration, the Quad Partnership for Cable Connectivity and Resilience, and enhanced Quad Cybersecurity Cooperation.

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The leaders also reaffirmed their support for the Quad's Super Intelligence Accelerator, an initiative intended to support access to, deployment of and technical assistance for trusted AI technologies across the Indo-Pacific.

The summit focused on strengthening cooperation in economic security, critical technologies and regional stability. Rubio's remarks underline the group's commercial priorities, particularly efforts to bring businesses from the four member countries together.