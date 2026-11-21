Hackers breached a US Department of Agriculture (USDA) system used to send payments to farmers earlier this week, NBC News reported on Friday, November 20. The incident has raised concerns about the security of government databases containing sensitive agricultural information. A USDA cyberattack disrupted farmer payment systems, while officials said no personal information or data was lost in the incident. Photographer: Rory Doyle/Bloomberg (Bloomberg) more

NBC News cited two former USDA officials familiar with the matter. They revealed that the department notified employees about the breach on Thursday. The payments database is the known extent of the intrusion so far, but the former officials warned that the compromised system could provide hackers with a route to more sensitive information, including food safety data and research into animal-borne illnesses.

It remains unclear who was behind the breach.

USDA systems faced outages earlier this week The breach report followed several days of disruption across USDA computer systems. According to Nextgov/FCW and Government Executive, the department's cybersecurity team detected a security incident and instructed its IT division to reset database passwords across all environments. This also required applications to be reset, causing outages.

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The internal email announcing the security incident was sent on Monday, November 16. The outlets reported that the outages affected financial tools used by farmers to check loan and assistance payments, as well as crop insurance services. Some employees also experienced problems accessing the department's virtual private network.

A technical bulletin issued on Thursday warned that applications could continue to face intermittent outages during maintenance work.

USDA Farm Service Agency Administrator Bill Beam also acknowledged the disruption in an interview with agricultural news outlet DTN.

“I have heard that there's some outages. I talked to our leader in the IT department, and you know they're working on it. Seems like we've been able to work through a lot of this stuff,” he was quoted as saying.

USDA official confirms cyberthreat In a report updated on Friday, DTN quoted Agriculture Undersecretary Richard Fordyce confirming that the department's IT systems had faced a cyberthreat. He said the week-long incident had delayed farmer loans, payments and conservation work.

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Fordyce also said no personally identifiable information was involved and no data was lost because the systems designed to protect against cybersecurity threats had worked. He added that most systems were expected to be restored by the end of Friday, with further work planned over the weekend if needed.

The incident comes as the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) has raised broader concerns about cybersecurity in the food and agriculture sector.

In a report released on Thursday, the GAO found that the USDA and the Food and Drug Administration had not fully met five cybersecurity requirements, particularly those involving information sharing and emergency preparedness. Both agencies cited staffing and resource shortages as challenges.