Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.
SEC investigating Nvidia's books for potential issues with accounting practices: Report
The SEC is reportedly investigating Nvidia’s accounting practices amid China-related export probes, while Trump backs Jensen Huang’s potential return as CEO.
American chipmaker Nvidia's accounting practices are being investigated by the country's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as part of the probe into their alleged business links with China.
The Wall Street Journal reported on November 17 that the SEC was probing Nvidia in addition to the federal probe being led by the US Department of Commerce and the Justice Department (DOJ). At the time, it was not known specifically what the SEC was looking into at Nvidia.
On Friday, November 20, Reuters reported citing two people familiar with the SEC probe that the agency was looking into the chipmaker's accounting practices. The sources said that the SEC's enforcement staff are scrutinising potential accounting issues in Nvidia's books. Neither the SEC nor Nvidia confirmed the details of the reported probe.
Deep Dive
Separately, the probe by the DOJ and the Commerce Department is focusing on potential violations of US export controls in Nvidia's business with Singaporean firm Megaspeed. Alice Huang, suspected Chinese spy with whom Jensen Huang had an affair, was the former owner of Megaspeed and allegedly diverted billions of dollars' worth of restricted Nvidia chips to Chinese firms.
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Nvidia and Jensen Huang are also being probed by three US House committees. The committees have scheduled closed-door interviews with Huang and Nvidia General Counsel Tim Teter on December 1 and 2, respectively.
Jensen Huang resigned from Nvidia on November 12 days after admitting to the affair with Alice Huang in an email to Nvidia employees. Subsequently, he was accused of affairs with two Nvidia employees.
Trump backs Jensen Huang's Nvidia return
Speaking to the media after his Asia trip, Donald Trump told reporters at the White House that he backed Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO. The 80-year-old said that the company should take Huang back as CEO after a "big apology."
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Trump said that Huang is a "good man" who "made some bad decisions" and hailed him for putting the American firms "10 year advanced over other companies" in the AI race.
“I think that I would love to see Jensen be given a second chance," Trump said. “You know we’re a country of second chances.”
“I’d like to see Jensen make a big apology and go back because he created something with Blackwell,” he added, referring to Nvidia's most powerful chip for AI. "He put us in a position where we are literally 10 years advanced over other companies."