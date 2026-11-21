On Friday, November 20, Reuters reported citing two people familiar with the SEC probe that the agency was looking into the chipmaker's accounting practices. The sources said that the SEC's enforcement staff are scrutinising potential accounting issues in Nvidia's books. Neither the SEC nor Nvidia confirmed the details of the reported probe.

The Wall Street Journal reported on November 17 that the SEC was probing Nvidia in addition to the federal probe being led by the US Department of Commerce and the Justice Department (DOJ). At the time, it was not known specifically what the SEC was looking into at Nvidia.

Signage outside the Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California, US, on Tuesday, Nov. 17. (Bloomberg)

American chipmaker Nvidia's accounting practices are being investigated by the country's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as part of the probe into their alleged business links with China.

Does the Nvidia investigation establish that the company broke the law?

Does the Nvidia investigation establish that the company broke the law?

How does the SEC probe differ from the US investigation into Nvidia and Megaspeed?

How does the SEC probe differ from the US investigation into Nvidia and Megaspeed?

Separately, the probe by the DOJ and the Commerce Department is focusing on potential violations of US export controls in Nvidia's business with Singaporean firm Megaspeed. Alice Huang, suspected Chinese spy with whom Jensen Huang had an affair, was the former owner of Megaspeed and allegedly diverted billions of dollars' worth of restricted Nvidia chips to Chinese firms.

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Nvidia and Jensen Huang are also being probed by three US House committees. The committees have scheduled closed-door interviews with Huang and Nvidia General Counsel Tim Teter on December 1 and 2, respectively.

Jensen Huang resigned from Nvidia on November 12 days after admitting to the affair with Alice Huang in an email to Nvidia employees. Subsequently, he was accused of affairs with two Nvidia employees.

Trump backs Jensen Huang's Nvidia return Speaking to the media after his Asia trip, Donald Trump told reporters at the White House that he backed Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO. The 80-year-old said that the company should take Huang back as CEO after a "big apology."

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Trump said that Huang is a "good man" who "made some bad decisions" and hailed him for putting the American firms "10 year advanced over other companies" in the AI race.

“I think that I would love to see Jensen be given a second chance," Trump said. “You know we’re a country of second chances.”

“I’d like to see Jensen make a big apology and go back because he created something with Blackwell,” he added, referring to Nvidia's most powerful chip for AI. "He put us in a position where we are literally 10 years advanced over other companies."