A security guard from an Israeli settlement shot dead a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank on Friday, Palestinian authorities and the Israeli military said. West Bank settler guard shoots dead Palestinian man

The Palestinian health ministry announced the death of 42-year-old Hamza Masoud Salim Abdo, who it said was killed by "Israeli occupation gunfire near the village of Dura al-Qar", north of Ramallah.

A spokesman for the Ramallah-based General Authority of Civil Affairs, which is responsible for coordination between the Palestinian Authority and Israeli authorities, said the fire had come from guards of a nearby settlement.

"According to the information available, guards from the Beit El settlement opened fire on two men who were near a spring in the village of Dura al-Qar, killing one and arresting the other," he told AFP.

The Israeli military said that "soldiers and members of the community security team were dispatched to the area of Beit El following a report of two suspects approaching the community."

"Upon arriving at the scene, the community security coordinator fired into the air and subsequently toward one of the suspects, as a result of which one of the suspects was killed," it said, adding that a second suspect was detained by troops and transferred for questioning.

The military said the incident was under review.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967, where violence has soared since Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack triggered the Gaza war.

Excluding Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, the territory is home to about three million Palestinians and more than 500,000 Israelis, who live in settlements that are illegal under international law.

Israeli forces and settlers have killed 1,119 Palestinians in the territory since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023, according to an AFP tally based on data from the Palestinian health ministry.

Palestinian attacks or clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces have killed at least 51 Israelis during the same period, according to official Israeli figures.

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