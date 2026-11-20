According to the Daily Mail , employees are unable to access important systems used to track farm loans and financial aid. The source of the breach is still unknown. Authorities have also not said whether hackers accessed or stole sensitive government information.

The department has been dealing with system outages since at least Monday, with the incident becoming public on Thursday. Employees have been unable to access important systems, and officials have warned that some services could continue to face interruptions throughout the week.

A cybersecurity incident at the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has disrupted several government systems, affecting services used to manage farm loans and financial assistance for farmers .

In an internal email sent on Monday and seen by Nextgov, Chris Rottler, acting assistant chief information officer for the USDA’s Farm Production and Conservation Business Center, said the department’s Cybersecurity and Privacy Operations Center had “uncovered a security incident.” As per the email, officials had to “reset all database passwords in all environments, and this is requiring us to reset all applications, causing outages.”

According to Nextgov, a technical bulletin issued Thursday said applications “may continue to experience intermittent outages throughout the week.” The problems have also reached the department’s virtual private network (VPN), so some staff are struggling to connect to internal systems.

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What officials and staff said As per DTN, USDA Farm Service Agency Administrator Bill Beam admitted there were outages on Thursday. “I have heard that there are some outages. I talked to our leader in the IT department, and you know they’re working on it. Seems like we’ve been able to work through a lot of this stuff,” Beam said.

As per The Daily Mail, affected employees were told to “proceed with caution and don’t do any critical work.” Users also complained online about trouble accessing the USDA’s eAuthentication system.

As per DTN, Richard Fordyce, the USDA’s undersecretary for farm production and conservation, did not directly speak about the cyber incident. He said instead: “We will occasionally have outages sometimes because there’s updates.”

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Staff are frustrated because they have received little information about the incident or when services will be fully restored. People familiar with the matter told Nextgov that staff have not received updates from high-level departments. One source told Daily Mail that they first got only vague warnings about a possible breach.

USDA oversees billions of dollars in financial help to farmers, including programs that protect farms from natural disasters and crop losses. It says any long delay in payments could add to the pressure on farmers.