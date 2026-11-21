Washington: New York’s Attorney General has sued an Indian-origin hotel owner, accusing him of forcing immigrant workers to renovate his hotel for months without pay. Georgia-based hotelier allegedly threatened migrant workers with deportation to keep them working and housed them in quarters lacking heat, running water or electricity. The lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James also names Patel’s contractor and the international hospitality giant IHG, which owns the Holiday Inn brand. A view of the Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, New York City (Photograph for representative purpose only) (REUTERS) more

“An Office of the Attorney General (OAG) investigation found that workers were forced to work up to 112 hours a week, often without pay, and left to live in dangerous and uninhabitable conditions with no heat, electricity, or running water. When workers demanded their wages, they were met with threats of deportation, eviction, or arrest,” her office said in a statement.

According to the lawsuit, Patel owns hotels in New York, Georgia, Kansas and Texas. He bought the New York hotel at the centre of this case in 2020 for $3.6 million and signed a licensing agreement with IHG to run it as a Holiday Inn. As part of that deal, he was required to carry out significant renovations. At least 38 workers, almost all of them immigrants from other states and countries, were hired through a contractor and promised wages and housing at the hotel.

An official at the Attorney General’s office has reached out to say that they are unaware of any migrant workers having come from India.

The lawsuit alleges that Patel moved the workers to an abandoned hotel floor to make room for paying guests. Workers endured a freezing winter without heating, and Patel allegedly blocked their attempts to make the rooms habitable, including efforts to install toilets and improve ventilation. Many workers fell ill from the cold and from exposure to paint and construction dust. The contractor, Roman Petrik, who is also a defendant, allegedly denied them paid sick leave.

Patel allegedly told workers who complained that he had close ties to the “head of immigration” and that they would be deported without ever being paid. At least three workers were illegally evicted after seeking their wages, the lawsuit says. The complaint also alleges that Patel was in significant financial distress. By September 2023 he owed IHG more than $237,000 in franchise fees, and his $5.85 million bank renovation loan was frozen after IHG declared him in default.

“Attorney General James is seeking unpaid wages, restitution, damages, and penalties for the workers, as well as disgorgement of the profits each defendant made from their labour. The lawsuit also asks the court to bar Petrik and his company from the renovation business and Patel and his company from the hotel business in New York,” her office said in a statement.

Patel has faced other troubles at the property. Cogent Bank, which lent his companies substantial sums, is seeking to foreclose on the property. The bank claims it is owed about $6.4 million, which remains unpaid. Patel has denied defaulting. After the hotel was rebranded as a Wyndham in 2025, local media reported guest complaints about unsanitary conditions and a concert that was cancelled because the hotel lacked an entertainment licence. In June, the city of Rochester ordered the hotel closed due to 23 open fire and building code violations.