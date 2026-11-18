US secretary of state Marco Rubio on Wednesday said he did not believe there was an imminent threat to Washington following reports that Iran was planning to target senior Trump administration officials with a “dirty bomb". U.S. State Secretary Marco Rubio speaks to the press at the Solaire Resort near Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo)

“I am not,” Rubio said, when asked if he was concerned about an "imminent attack" on Washington. “I don't think there's any imminent threat.”

Speaking to reporters in Manila, Rubio expressed confidence in US intelligence agencies and their ability to identify potential threats in advance. He added that the government is always “on the lookout” for anything that possesses to be a threat to Washington.

“I feel a lot of confidence in our intelligence services. I have a lot of confidence in our systems of being able to identify these things ahead of time,” he said. “Suffice it to say that we're always on the lookout for anything that's a threat to the safety and security of the United States.”

His remarks came amid reports that US intelligence agencies had identified possible Iranian plans involving a dirty bomb or chemical weapon targeting the US capital.

Iran's foreign ministry denied the allegations on Tuesday, calling them “baseless," Reuters reported.