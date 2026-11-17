"Well, if there is... they will pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before. I hope it's not, but we take it very seriously, because they happen to be crazy. This is why they can't have a nuclear weapon by the way," he said.

Speaking in Manila on Tuesday, Trump warned that any such move would trigger an extraordinary response from the United States.

US President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Iran, declaring that Tehran would face unprecedented consequences if it posed any threat to Washington DC. His remarks came amid reports that US intelligence agencies had identified possible Iranian plans involving a dirty bomb or chemical weapon targeting the US capital.

White House says there is no credible threat Despite the concerns raised by intelligence reports, the White House has sought to reassure the public that there is currently no confirmed threat to the United States.

In a report citing seven US officials, CNN said newly obtained intelligence had raised concerns about a possible Iranian operation targeting senior members of the Trump administration.

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However, White House spokesperson Lauren Bis told Newsweek on Monday that officials were continuing to monitor the situation closely.

"We remain vigilant monitoring any and all potential threats, but at this time there are no credible threats to the homeland," Bis said in a statement.

Intelligence reports point to possible contingency planning People familiar with the intelligence assessments described the reported preparations as an attempt by Iran to explore potential options, rather than evidence that an attack was imminent.

According to the CNN report, US officials have not reached a consensus on how credible the intelligence is. Questions also remain over whether Iran has the necessary personnel and operational capabilities to execute such a plan.

The distinction is significant, as intelligence suggesting that a country is considering possible attack scenarios does not necessarily mean that an operation is underway or about to take place.

What is a dirty nomb? A dirty bomb is a conventional explosive device designed to disperse radioactive material across an area when detonated. The explosion can scatter radioactive dust and fragments, potentially exposing people to radiation through inhalation, ingestion or direct physical contact.

Unlike a nuclear weapon, a dirty bomb does not produce an atomic explosion or rely on a nuclear chain reaction. Instead, it uses an ordinary explosive to spread radioactive substances into the surrounding environment.

While its effects could extend across several city blocks, a dirty bomb would not have the devastating explosive power of a nuclear weapon, which can destroy vast areas of a city.

Why is a dirty bomb different from a nuclear weapon? One of the main differences is the complexity involved in producing the two devices. A dirty bomb is generally considered easier to assemble than a nuclear weapon because it does not require weapons-grade nuclear engineering or the creation of a sustained nuclear chain reaction.

However, obtaining and transporting sufficient radioactive material would remain a major challenge.

While a dirty bomb would not cause the widespread destruction associated with a nuclear detonation, the radioactive contamination it creates could pose serious public health, environmental and security concerns.