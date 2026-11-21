US Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, has reportedly issued a classified Pentagon memo that restricts the existing defence partnership between US and Canada. Pete Hegseth, US secretary of defense, during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Nov. 20. (Bloomberg) more

The Washington Post reported Friday that the memo was issued last week and has added to the mounting tensions between the two neighbours amid Trump's repeated rhetoric of annexing Canada as America's "51st state". WaPo cited multiple sources with knowledge of the matter. One of them said that the memo is " sure to be seen as a "slap in the face" to the Canadians," Dan Lamother, the WaPo journalist who reported the story, wrote on X.

This story is being updated.