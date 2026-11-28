According to the California Post, Kacher published the messages on Sunday in an updated entry on his online book, in which he described experiencing a fifth “mega-crisis” in his life.

In the posts, Kacher spoke of feeling targeted by authorities in the US and the UK, claimed he had been poisoned on several occasions and revealed that he had once come close to jumping to his death.

Kacher, the son of a renowned rock musician, posted a series of disturbing messages online just two days before falling to his death.

Kacher was visiting Sierra Towers with a property agent on Tuesday when he entered a room and failed to return. His body was later discovered in the building’s rear garden, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

Chris Kacher, a 58-year-old California resident died on November 24 after falling from the 18th floor of a luxury residential tower in West Hollywood, a building known for its celebrity residents.

‘My marriage and my book has cost me everything': Kacher A graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, and a former finance professional, Kacher suggested that his book had cost him everything, including his marriage, NY Post reported. He also claimed that his writing had made him a target of his former wife's family and the mainstream media.

“Sad to say but once you become a ‘person of interest’ with UK and US, you don’t stand a chance,” he wrote.

“My marriage and my book has cost me everything,” he added.

Kacher went on to say that there had been several attempts on his life. In what appeared to be some of his final written messages, he reflected on his experiences and spoke about how he wanted to be remembered.

“While I’m deeply imperfect in many ways, I know that when I get my life review, I will be most proud of the things for which I was persecuted/prosecuted,” he wrote.

He also expressed gratitude for the relationships he had built over the years, adding that younger generations would continue to shape the future through innovation.

‘I almost jumped to my death’: Kacher In another part of the post, Kacher made a disturbing reference to alleged poisoning incidents and included instructions about medical intervention if he suffered serious injuries.

“In case I am badly injured, DNR (do not resuscitate). They tried to poison me with psychotics/PCP/nerve agent/etc. (makes you think you can fly) a number of times. I almost jumped to my death,” he wrote.

He ended the passage with the words: “To those who destroyed me, forgive them for they know not what they do.”

What happened at Sierra Towers? Following the online post, Kacher visited Sierra Towers, a luxury residential building in West Hollywood known for its celebrity residents. He was viewing an apartment on the 18th floor as he searched for a new home for himself and his 89-year-old mother, Eiko Kacher.

According to reports, Kacher had been considering selling the family home to address financial difficulties that had emerged following his father's death in October.

He initially viewed the apartment on Monday and told estate agents that he liked the property enough to return for a second viewing the following day, WeHOonline reported.

However, the two agents accompanying him lost track of Kacher after he entered a bedroom. He was found dead after falling from the building.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner later classified his death as suicide, determining that the fall had been intentional.

Friend links Chris Kacher's death to father's passing According to the New York Post, a friend of Kacher said he had been struggling emotionally following the death of his father, Del Casher, from cancer in October.

Del Casher, who died aged 88, was a pioneering musician credited with creating the wah-wah pedal, an electronic guitar effect that produces a distinctive altered sound and became influential in rock music. Over the course of his career, he also performed alongside several renowned musicians, including Elvis Presley, Sonny and Cher, and the Mothers of Invention.

The New York Post also reported that the family's sound studio business had faced financial difficulties dating back to the Covid pandemic, with Casher's death adding to the strain.

Kacher had no children and had been married once before divorcing.