Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.
Iowa lead azide explosion: EPA finds no lead in drinking water as first lab results ease contamination fears
Initial post-detonation testing found no increase in lead at drinking water sources after the US Army detonated degraded lead azide stockpiles.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced Friday its first laboratory results the US Army’s controlled detonation of degraded lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant. The EPA said that laboratory analysis found no detectable lead in 38 post-detonation water samples collected from public drinking water systems.
The findings follow 30 consecutive hours of zero airborne lead detections recorded by EPA’s real-time air monitoring network after the explosion.
The agency said the results indicate the controlled detonation did not elevate lead levels in water bodies that supply drinking water to communities across Iowa and neighbouring states. EPA stressed that testing is continuing and thousands of additional environmental samples are still being processed.
Water tests build on earlier air monitoring results
The latest laboratory findings build on EPA’s earlier announcement that its Xact monitoring systems recorded 0.0 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) of airborne lead for 30 consecutive hours following the destruction of 68 barrels of degraded lead azide at the Middletown facility. Officials described the readings as “zero detect” or “non-detect.”
Before the detonation, EPA collected baseline samples from 35 drinking water sources across Iowa, Illinois and Missouri. Four locations showed low concentrations of lead before the explosion. These include Mark Twain Lake in Missouri and sections of the Illinois and Mississippi rivers in Illinois.
EPA said those measurements ranged from 1.13 to 2.12 parts per billion, well below the agency’s 15 parts per billion action level for drinking water. The lead was present before the explosion and was therefore not caused by the detonation, the agency said. They noted that historical uses of lead, including paint, gasoline, ammunition, mining and industrial activities, may explain the background levels.
However, no original source was identified.
Thousands more samples still under review
EPA said personnel have collected more than 3,200 environmental samples: 1,632 before the explosion and 1,607 afterward.
These cover air, water, soil and dust. Sampling has also been completed at 187 structures, along with schools, parks, playgrounds, churches, daycare centres, farms and drinking water systems throughout the Mississippi River watershed.
The agency reported that at the time of update post-detonation sampling had been completed at 88% of homes previously tested before the blast.
The agency said laboratories are analysing samples for volatile and semivolatile organic compounds as well associated with the disposal method.
Although the preliminary findings have eased immediate concerns about lead contamination, EPA emphasised that additional laboratory results will determine whether any further response or remediation is required in any of the tested sites.