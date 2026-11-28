A norovirus outbreak aboard a Princess Cruises ship sickened 268 passengers and crew members during a voyage that departed from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on November 11, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed. The CDC confirmed that norovirus caused an outbreak aboard Princess Cruises’ Caribbean Princess. (Representational photo) (Unsplash) more Reported symptoms included vomiting and diarrhoea, according to the agency. The outbreak occurred aboard the Caribbean Princess, which returned to Fort Lauderdale on November 23 after a 12-day voyage. The CDC's November 24 outbreak report recorded 233 passengers and 35 crew members reporting gastrointestinal illness. The ship had 2,936 passengers and 1,132 crew members on board. The reported cases represented 7.9% of passengers and 3.1% of crew members. The outbreak was first reported to the CDC's Vessel Sanitation Program on November 15. The agency subsequently identified norovirus as the causative agent.

Princess Cruises steps up sanitation measures Princess Cruises and the ship's crew increased cleaning and disinfection procedures after the outbreak was reported, according to the CDC. The response also included collecting stool specimens from people who reported gastrointestinal symptoms and isolating sick passengers and crew members to limit the spread of the illness. The CDC's Vessel Sanitation Program also conducted a field response, including an environmental assessment and an outbreak investigation, to help the ship control the spread. Princess Cruises had earlier confirmed that a limited number of guests aboard the Caribbean Princess had reported mild gastrointestinal illness. “While most guests remain unaffected, we are continuing to closely monitor the situation,” the cruise line said in its statement, as quoted by WFLA. It added that its crew had implemented enhanced sanitation protocols, including comprehensive cleaning and disinfection measures.