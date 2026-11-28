TIME said that in June 1990, Seiko launched the Receptor-Message Watch. It was a digital timekeeper that could show long-distance messages sent through radio waves. Just like a normal pager, it could tell the wearer to contact his or her office or home or display a particular phone number on its screen. Its price was set at $275.

On June 16, 1990, the Los Angeles Times wrote about how Seiko and AT&E presented the world’s first paging service that used a wristwatch as its receiver. The technology could transmit both letter and numeric data to the wearer. The companies planned to begin marketing the device in Portland, Oregon , before expanding into 52 cities across the United States over three years.

In 1990, a wristwatch started doing what comics had long fantasized about: receiving remote messages. Seiko, in partnership with American Telephone & Electronics Corp., better known as AT&E, introduced a pager watch, bringing the Dick Tracy wrist radio closer to reality. The only downside was that while the watch could receive messages, it couldn't transmit any replies.

Messages were transmitted through the telephone network and an FM transmitter before reaching the small receiver in the watch band, TIME reported. It served as the end point of a larger communication network and was not a miniature two-way radio.

According to the Washington Post article, the Seiko-AT&E watch weighed about two ounces, making it heavier than an ordinary wristwatch. It could display and store telephone numbers received by radio, but could not transmit messages. The newspaper put its expected price at $225 and reported a battery life of up to one year.

There was some discrepancy in the price estimates and plans for the roll-out as well. According to TIME, its price was $275, and it would be marketed in Portland starting in July 1990, with coverage in 16 other American cities before the end of 1991. The Washington Post listed its expected price at $225, reported that the device was being tested in three cities, and predicted that it would become available in Washington in early 1991. The Los Angeles Times reported that the company planned to cover 52 American cities within three years. These were the companies' projected rollout targets at the time.

The Washington Post also reported that more than 8 million conventional pagers were in use in the United States in 1990, primarily among professionals such as doctors and service workers. Companies anticipated that wrist pagers would attract consumers looking to keep in contact with family and friends while using a separate clip-on phone for voice communication.