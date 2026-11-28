Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.
Shooting feared at Inglewood Target store as visuals show massive police presence
Reports claimed that a shooting had taken place at a Target in Inglewood, California, as videos showed a massive police presence.
People feared that a shooting had taken place at a Target store in Inglewood, California. Videos and photos showed a massive police presence.
The Inglewood Police Department has yet to officially comment on the matter. Reports of the shooting come ahead of Black Friday as American shoppers are flocking to stores to make the most of lucrative discounts.
Report of shooting comes amid Black Friday rush
Already there have been reports of shootings at the Clackamas Town Centre in Oregon and the Alderwood shopping mall in Washington. However, in both these cases, cops have said that no shooting took place. The first was clearly stated as a false alarm, while in the second case, an altercation had prompted fears of a shooting.
It remains unknown whether a shooting took place at the Target in Inglewood either. However, as per visuals, something triggered a police response at the location.
A local news page on X also noted, “Police are on scene of a reported shooting in the 3400 block of W Century Blvd. Near Target. Unknown on injuries at this time.”
Details of possible suspects or what might have led to the alleged shooting remain unknown at this time, since authorities are yet to comment on the matter.
Yet another said, “Possible shooting at Target In Inglewood on Century and Crenshaw.”
Thanksgiving Day shooting in LA County
The fears of a shooting at Inglewood come soon after a deadly shooting in Los Angeles County. Authorities launched a probe into the Thanksgiving Day shooting where the victim was found with gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of the vehicle.
This had taken place in the 13900 block of Imperial Highway in La Mirada, authorities said. The man had been pronounced dead at the scene. A cause for the shooting was not shared by cops.
They also did not release any information about the suspect in this case. There is nothing to indicate that this shooting was related to the what happened in Inglewood.