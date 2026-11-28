Visuals showed a massive police presence in front of the Target in Inglewood. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

People feared that a shooting had taken place at a Target store in Inglewood, California . Videos and photos showed a massive police presence.

Already there have been reports of shootings at the Clackamas Town Centre in Oregon and the Alderwood shopping mall in Washington. However, in both these cases, cops have said that no shooting took place. The first was clearly stated as a false alarm, while in the second case, an altercation had prompted fears of a shooting.

The Inglewood Police Department has yet to officially comment on the matter. Reports of the shooting come ahead of Black Friday as American shoppers are flocking to stores to make the most of lucrative discounts.

It remains unknown whether a shooting took place at the Target in Inglewood either. However, as per visuals, something triggered a police response at the location.

A local news page on X also noted, “Police are on scene of a reported shooting in the 3400 block of W Century Blvd. Near Target. Unknown on injuries at this time.”

Details of possible suspects or what might have led to the alleged shooting remain unknown at this time, since authorities are yet to comment on the matter.