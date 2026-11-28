US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has denied a report claiming he regrets leaving the Senate to join President Donald Trump’s administration. Responding to the New York Post story on X, Mullin called it “complete and total fake news” and said he loves his role at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has denied a report that he regrets leaving the Senate. (AFP) more Mullin responded to the report on X on Friday, rejecting claims that he had privately expressed regret about leaving Congress. “This is complete and total fake news. I love the DHS mission. They should be ashamed of this FALSE story,” Mullin wrote.

What the report claimed According to the NY Post, Mullin has privately said he wishes he had stayed in the Senate instead of joining the Trump administration. report said he is finding it difficult to manage the large department. A person with ties to DHS told the NY Post, "He's telling people he wished he stayed in the Senate." Two other sources also told the paper they had heard Mullin make the remark. A report also said that White House chief of staff Stephen Miller is increasingly unhappy with Mullin. Sources told the paper that Miller is "not a fan" of the DHS secretary. Miller personally called to keep Mullin out of the administration's response to a series of technology problems. One White House official told the NY Post, “I wish he had stayed at his plumbing company.”