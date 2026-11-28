Two American Airlines Boeing 737s clipped wings while taxiing for departure at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) on Friday, as per the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). No injuries were reported. Two American Airlines planes clipped wings while taxiing at Reagan National Airport. (Pixabay/ representative image) more

The incident comes as roughly 6 million Americans are projected to fly domestically during the Thanksgiving travel period, according to AAA.

According to the FAA, American Airlines flight 638, bound for Dallas, clipped the wing of flight 2152, bound for Chicago, at around 5:10pm ET, as per 7News. Both planes were taxiing to take off at the time.

The pilot of flight 638 told air traffic controllers that the plane's wing had come in contact with flight 2152, which was next in line. "Yes sir, we are slightly over the hold short line and unfortunately we swapped paint with the American behind us, next to us," the pilot told controllers, as per CNN.