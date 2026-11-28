Democrats are preparing to revisit the January 6 Capitol attack and push a wide range of political reforms after winning back control of Congress. Their plans include investigating President Donald Trump’s role in the attack, examining his pardons of those involved and introducing legislation on corruption, voting rights and stock trading. Democrats plan renewed scrutiny of the January 6 attack alongside a broader push for ethics. (AFP) more

Democrats are preparing to increase scrutiny of the January 6, 2021, attack as its sixth anniversary approaches. At the same time party plans to move quickly on legislation aimed at addressing corruption in Washington and protecting voting rights.

What Democrats plan on January 6 According to the NY Post, Democrats are hiring former Justice Department prosecutors who worked on January 6 cases to help with their investigations. They are also planning to mark the anniversary of the Capitol attack for the first time since they last controlled the House in 2022.

Democrats are also considering a law that would stop the Trump administration from using taxpayers' money to pay people who received presidential pardons.

Representative Jamie Raskin (Democrat-Maryland) told POLITICO that Democrats want to make sure the history of the attack is not changed. “He's continued to lie about what happened,” Raskin said, referring to Trump.

Representative Joe Morelle (Democrat-New York), who is expected to lead the House Administration Committee next year, also plans to move a plaque honoring the officers who defended the Capitol. The plaque is currently in a little-used basement corridor, and Morelle wants it moved to a place where tourists can see it.

White House spokesperson Lauren Bis criticized the Democrats' plans, telling the NY Post: “Instead of working to improve the lives of Americans, Democrats want to continue their obsession with January 6.” She also said Trump would continue delivering wins for Americans, including “the most secure border in American history”.

Federal courts are also considering the scope of Trump's pardons for about 1,500 January 6 defendants. Meanwhile, more than 100 pardoned rioters have filed 19 lawsuits seeking compensation from the federal government.