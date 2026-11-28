New York state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins has died at the age of 76, Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed Friday. Stewart-Cousins made history as the first African American woman to serve as the state Senate's majority leader, holding one of the most influential positions in New York state politics. New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, the first woman to hold the role, has died at 76, Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed.. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon (REUTERS) more

Hochul paid tribute to Stewart-Cousins in a statement, remembering her as a close friend and a leader who helped open doors for other women in politics. The governor also reflected on the moment she introduced Stewart-Cousins as majority leader in 2019.

“I’ll never forget the honor of introducing Andrea as Majority Leader for the first time in 2019. I knew how hard she had worked to get there and how many women had dreamed of seeing that day. Andrea made history that day, and every day that followed, she made that history mean something,” Hochul wrote.

She further described Stewart-Cousins as someone who combined strength with grace and remained committed to the people she represented. Additional details about her death were not immediately available.

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Andrea Stewart-Cousins' political career in New York Stewart-Cousins represented New York's 35th Senate District and served as president pro tempore and majority leader of the state Senate. According to NBC New York, she was the longest-serving Democratic majority leader in the state's Senate history and the first African American woman to hold the position.

Her political career began in local government. She served on the Westchester County Board of Legislators before entering the state Senate. She was elected to the Senate in 2006 and began serving in 2007. She also became the first African American director of community affairs for the city of Yonkers.

Her death prompted tributes from officials across New York, including New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin, who described herself as heartbroken and called Stewart-Cousins a “true trailblazer and a tireless champion for working families.”

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Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins also mourned her loss, describing her as a mentor and friend whose work in public service had left a lasting impact.

“Andrea was more than just a remarkable public servant; she was a trailblazer, a dedicated advocate for the people of our County, and a leader whose impact will continue to be felt for generations,” Jenkins wrote.

He further highlighted her commitment to communities and families, noting that her leadership was built on listening, relationships and delivering meaningful results.

The New York Republican Party also expressed condolences to her family, friends and colleagues, recognizing her legacy as a longtime public servant and trailblazer in state politics.