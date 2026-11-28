By John Irish, Jonathan Saul and Tom Balmforth Exclusive-Russian military flotilla bound for Libya turns around after warship sunk on November 22, sources say more

PARIS/LONDON, - A convoy of Russian ships carrying military vehicles bound for Libya has turned around in the Mediterranean after Ukrainian maritime drones sank a Russian naval corvette in Benghazi port on November 22, three people from military and security services told Reuters on Friday.

The convoy's diversion, which has not been previously reported, shows how Russia is acting to protect its naval assets following a Ukrainian sea drone attack that sank a Russian warship in Libya some 2,000 km from the battlefield in Ukraine.

The convoy, which was escorted by a Russian navy frigate, Golovko, turned around near the Strait of Sicily on the same day as the attack in Benghazi, a European military official, who had been tracking the convoy, said.

The strait is a waypoint before the North African coast.

A Ukrainian military intelligence official and a Middle East security official - both familiar with the convoy - confirmed that the flotilla had turned from heading to Libya.

Russia's defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent outside office hours.

While Russia and Ukraine have repeatedly attacked each other's military and commercial shipping in the Black Sea, attacks elsewhere have been rarer.

The three vessels in the second convoy, all Russian-flagged cargo or Ro/Ro vehicle-carrying ships – the Maia 1, Lady R and Lady D – last gave their positions around the Bay of Biscay on November 12, according to ship tracking data on the MarineTraffic platform.

The vessels’ operators – Russia-based JSC Sovfracht and MG-Flot – have both been hit with sanctions by the European Union and the United States.

The convoy, which set off from Kaliningrad on November 5, was last tracked on November 25 near Algeria and it was unclear where it would now head, the European official said. The Middle Eastern source said the vessels had paused their voyages in the Mediterranean.

POTENTIAL SUPPLIES FOR AFRICA CORPS

Libya's eastern-based government said the corvette that was attacked on November 22, the Merkury, had been docked at the Benghazi naval base, which was confirmed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as being targeted.

The Merkury had been accompanying a cargo ship bringing military vehicles into Libya after beginning loading on October 13, as did the convoy which has turned, the European military source said.

After a civil war, eastern Libya is controlled by military commander Khalifa Haftar, whose Libyan National Army has ties with Russia. The west of the country is controlled by an internationally recognised Government of National Unity based in Tripoli.

The European and Middle Eastern sources said the military vehicles were possibly bound for West Africa for use by Russia's Africa Corps, although some could have been for the LNA, the European source said.

Established by Russia's defence ministry, the Africa Corps has largely taken over the mercenary Wagner Group's activities on the continent and is backing operations by Mali's military-led government against armed Islamist groups.

Some of the vessels in the convoy had previously been used in what was known as the "Syria Express", auxiliary commercial ships deployed to supply former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad with military equipment during the country's civil war, a Western maritime security source said about the ships which had diverted course.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.