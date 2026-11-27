Mississippi's incoming Democratic Senator Scott Colom has called for tighter scrutiny of the H-1B visa programme, arguing that American workers should have better opportunities to secure high-skilled jobs currently being offered to overseas professionals. Mississippi’s incoming Democratic Senator Scott Colom called for closer scrutiny of H-1B visas and more training for US workers, arguing that Americans should have better access to specialist technology jobs (REUTERS) more Speaking at his first town hall since winning election on Tuesday, Colom said the US needed stronger border controls and a greater focus on developing domestic talent. "I believe in a secure border. I believe that we need to know who is in our country," he said. He also took a firm position on H-1B visas, which allow US employers to recruit foreign professionals for specialised occupations, generally requiring at least a bachelor's degree or equivalent expertise.

Colom says American workers should get priority Colom argued that technology companies should do more to train American workers rather than routinely looking abroad to fill specialist positions. "You probably haven’t heard a Democrat say this," he said, before highlighting technology jobs offered by Microsoft. "But when it comes to H-1B visas, I think we need to make sure that people in America can get these tech jobs that Microsoft is offering." He added: "We need to make sure people in America are getting the training and experience so they can get those jobs. Too often what we’ve done is try to find other people in other countries to get those jobs." Colom recently defeated Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith in a closely contested election, becoming Mississippi's first Democratic US senator since the 1980s and its first Black senator since Reconstruction.