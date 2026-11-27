The warning comes as millions of Americans prepare to search for discounts and holiday bargains, creating opportunities for cybercriminals to take advantage of rushed purchases and unsuspecting consumers.

In a public advisory titled Tips For Avoiding Holiday Scams 2026 Holiday Season, the agency outlined several fraudulent schemes targeting shoppers, including fake retail websites, suspicious payment requests, investment fraud and deceptive online invitations.

Ahead of Black Friday, federal agencies warn that scammers use fake shopping sites, paid search ads and convincing messages to steal money and personal information. (Bloomberg Photo)

The US Secret Service has issued a cybersecurity warning ahead of Black Friday, urging consumers to exercise caution while shopping online as scammers look to exploit the busy holiday season to steal money and sensitive personal information.

What should I do if I think I’ve been targeted by an online shopping scam?

What should I do if I think I’ve been targeted by an online shopping scam?

What holiday shopping scams should I watch for during Black Friday?

What holiday shopping scams should I watch for during Black Friday?

Secret Service warns against fake shopping websites According to the advisory, fraudsters are creating counterfeit websites that closely resemble established retailers to obtain customers' payment details and personal information. Some criminals even pay for advertisements to push fraudulent websites towards the top of search engine results.

The agency advised shoppers to avoid clicking on promotional links received through emails or social media. Instead, consumers should manually enter a retailer's official web address or use its verified mobile application.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has issued a similar alert, warning that sponsored search results on platforms such as Google and Bing can sometimes direct users to fraudulent shopping websites. It recommends checking unfamiliar sellers and looking beyond paid advertisements before making purchases.

Six types of holiday scams consumers should watch for The Secret Service has also drawn attention to several other forms of fraud that become particularly concerning during the holiday period.

Accidental payment scams: Criminals may send unexpected money through a payment application before claiming it was transferred by mistake and requesting a refund. The agency advises recipients to contact the platform's official support team rather than sending the money back themselves.

Investment fraud: Scammers promise quick profits to people seeking extra money for holiday expenses. Victims may initially invest small amounts before being pressured to transfer larger sums. The FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) recorded more than $7 billion in reported investment scam losses during 2025.

Family emergency scams: Fraudsters use technology to imitate relatives' voices or identities, claiming they urgently need financial assistance. Consumers are advised to end suspicious calls and contact the relative directly using a previously saved number. IC3 received reports of more than $5 million in losses linked to emergency or distress scams in 2025.

Fake online invitations: Deceptive invitations may contain links designed to steal account passwords, financial details or other personal information. Consumers should avoid downloading unexpected attachments or sharing login credentials.

Charity fraud: Scammers may exploit the generosity associated with the festive season by posing as legitimate charitable organisations. The Secret Service recommends independently checking charities before making donations.