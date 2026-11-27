Amazon Black Friday Sale 2026: Don't miss these fashion discounts for men and women (Pexels) more By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Black Friday shopping has officially entered the chat! Amazon's Black Friday Sale kicks off today, aka on November 27, and if a wardrobe refresh has been sitting on your to-do list, this might be a good time to browse. From pretty kurta sets and cosy winter cardigans to everyday shirts, cargo trousers and casual jackets, there are plenty of fashion finds to explore for both men and women. Whether you're looking for an outfit for the next family get-together or a jacket to make winter dressing a little easier, we've rounded up eight fashion picks worth checking out. You don't have to stick to one category to find something useful. Just remember to check the live prices, sizes and offers on Amazon, as deals and availability can change during the sale. Amazon Black Friday Sale 2026: Fashion deals for women

A comfortable kurta set is one of those wardrobe staples that rarely goes out of rotation. This Amayra set features a pure cotton A-line kurta, palazzo pants and a dupatta, making it an option for anyone who prefers a coordinated ethnic outfit without having to put together separate pieces. The A-line silhouette offers an easy fit, while the three-piece combination makes it suitable for casual festive gatherings, family lunches and everyday ethnic dressing. Style it with juttis and small earrings for a relaxed look, or add statement jewellery when the occasion calls for something dressier.

2 . ANNI DESIGNER Crunchi Kurta for Women | Kurta with Palazzo | A Line Embroidered Co Ord Outfit | Cord Ethnic Dress | Indian Office Party Wedding Clothing Fashion Premium Traditional Look 2 Piece Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

If you like your ethnicwear with a little more detail, this ANNI DESIGNER outfit is worth checking out. The two-piece set features an A-line embroidered kurta with palazzo pants, offering a coordinated look that can work for office celebrations, festive gatherings and smaller wedding functions. The embroidered detailing gives the outfit a dressed-up feel, while the palazzo silhouette keeps it from looking too formal. Pair it with traditional earrings and comfortable heels or embellished flats.

Not every ethnic outfit needs heavy embroidery or elaborate styling. This GoSriKi three-piece set includes a printed viscose kurta, trousers and a dupatta, making it a practical option for days when you want to look put together without spending too much time planning an outfit. The V-neckline and elbow-length sleeves give it a classic kurta-set silhouette. Wear it with everyday sandals for a casual outing, or add a pair of earrings and a structured handbag to make it work for a family get-together.

A cardigan is a useful winter purchase because it can be layered over more than just one outfit. This Pivl V-neck sweater or cardigan is an option to consider for days when a heavy jacket feels like too much. Wear it with wide-leg jeans and trainers for a casual day out, or layer it over a simple top with tailored trousers for a more polished everyday look. You can also style a V-neck cardigan with a shirt underneath for a slightly preppy finish. Amazon Black Friday Sale 2026: Fashion deals for men

A solid shirt is one of the easiest wardrobe staples to get repeated use from. This Peter England regular-fit shirt is described as cotton-rich, making it an option to consider for everyday dressing, office wear and casual occasions. Wear it with formal trousers for a work-ready combination, or keep things relaxed with jeans and sneakers. A solid shirt also makes a useful layering piece under a sweater or jacket when temperatures drop.

For a practical winter layer, a windcheater can be a useful addition to a casual wardrobe. This U.S. Polo Assn. jacket features a solid design and can be considered for everyday outings when you want an outer layer without opting for a bulky winter coat. Pair it with a basic T-shirt, jeans and sneakers for an easy weekend outfit. It can also work with cargo trousers for a more relaxed, utility-inspired look.

Cargo trousers are a useful alternative to everyday jeans, particularly if you prefer relaxed silhouettes and practical pockets. This pair is listed as cotton cargo pants and can be styled with basic T-shirts, casual shirts and sweatshirts. For a simple everyday combination, wear them with a solid T-shirt and sneakers. If you want a more layered winter outfit, add a zip-up jacket or an overshirt. Keep the footwear streamlined if the trousers have a relaxed or roomy fit.

A lightweight jacket is a handy wardrobe layer for changing temperatures. This Ben Martin option features a standing collar, full sleeves, a zip-up front and striped ribbed cuffs and hem. The design makes it easy to pair with everyday basics. Wear it over a T-shirt with jeans or cargo trousers, and finish the look with casual sneakers. It is a practical option for someone looking for a relaxed jacket rather than a formal winter coat. What should you check before shopping the Amazon Black Friday Sale? Before adding everything to your cart, compare the current selling price with the sale price rather than relying only on the displayed discount percentage. Check the size chart, fabric composition, customer photographs, seller details and return policy, especially when shopping for clothing online. For winterwear, consider how often you will use the piece and whether it works with clothes you already own. For ethnicwear, look at the kurta length, fit, fabric and whether the dupatta and bottoms are included in the set. A sale is most useful when you find something you genuinely need at a better price. A wardrobe refresh should leave you with more outfits to wear, not more things sitting unworn in your cupboard. Similar stories for you: Airbnb recreates K3G's Raichand House; 5 Poo-inspired looks to shop I recently attended a winter wedding and these 6 outfits went into my cart Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha puts the spotlight on the traditional Nauvari saree

Amazon Black Friday Sale: FAQs When does the Amazon Black Friday Sale 2026 begin in India? Amazon's Black Friday Sale 2026 begins on November 27. Shoppers can check Amazon.in for the latest offers and sale updates. How can I get the best deals on clothing during Amazon's Black Friday Sale? Compare prices before and during the sale, check available sizes, read customer reviews and look at fabric details, seller information and return policies before ordering. Are there Black Friday discounts on men's and women's clothing on Amazon? Yes, shoppers can explore offers across men's and women's fashion, including ethnicwear, winterwear and everyday clothing. Discounts vary by product. What are the best fashion deals to look for during Amazon's Black Friday Sale? Shoppers can explore discounts on women's kurta sets, winter cardigans, men's shirts, jackets and cargo trousers, among other fashion categories.