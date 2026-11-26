Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.
How often should you wash bedsheets and pillowcases? Dermatologist explains effect of bedding hygiene on skin and hair health
Accumulated oils, sweat, and skin debris on pillowcases and bedsheets can trap residue and bacteria. Dermatologist reveals how you should take care of them.
On average, people spend roughly one-third of their lives in bed, study claims. Hence, our skin remains in contact with fabrics throughout that period. While we do take care of our skin and maintain its hygiene, have you ever wondered about the practices you need to follow to ensure that your bedding, especially pillowcases, stays hygienic?
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In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sonali Kohli, senior consultant, dermatology, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, revealed how often bed linen and pillowcases should be changed to maintain proper hygiene of the skin and hair. She also talked at length about the effects of bedding hygiene on skin and hair health, how oil from our skin accumulates on the bed and can lead to skin issues, and more.
How often should you be washing your bedsheets and pillowcases
According to Dr Sonali, this is how you can ensure your bedding stays hygienic:
1. Pillowcases: Two to three times a week. If you have acne or oily hair, then wash twice a week, or just flip the pillowcase over between washings.
2. Sheets: Once a week.
3. Washing: For bedsheets, wash with hot water and gentle, fragrance-free soap. Dry completely, preferably under the sun.
Dr Sonali added, “There are also some smaller tips that will make the routine easier. Wash your face before sleeping, wait until your night cosmetics are absorbed, and dry your hair. It is also helpful to use silk pillowcases, as they prevent skin and hair irritation.”
According to the dermatologist, oil secretion from our skin continues nonstop throughout the night. She explained, “Every time one turns over, a small amount of this oily secretion is deposited on the pillowcase. This, along with the night cream and serum, or hair oil applied before going to bed, increases the amount of this oily film deposited on the pillowcase. The cotton absorbs the oil; therefore, you may not see this film on the pillowcase, but it still remains dirty after some nights.”
How does sweating at night affect the cleanliness of bedding?
Almost everyone sweats at night unknowingly. However, Dr Sonali stated that in places where people live in hot conditions year-round, the moisture in sheets, along with secreted oils and dead skin cells, provides an excellent environment for microbial activity.
Does the accumulation of sweat and sebum on pillowcases cause pimples and blockage of the pores? Dr Sonali answered, “I frequently observe this phenomenon in patients where the breakout is concentrated primarily on one cheek, depending on the patient's preferred sleeping position. The unhygienic pillowcase traps oily residue, bacteria, and other skin products during sleep. Along with friction, this leads to pore blockages and breakouts despite a proper skincare routine. Micro-nodules on the jawline and behind the hairline are the usual symptoms.”
Impact of sleeping on unclean pillowcase on scalp health
Dr Sonali shared: “The natural environment of the human scalp includes the fungus Malassezia, which consumes the oils in our bodies. Using a pillowcase with accumulated oil and sweat gives more material for the fungus to feed upon. It causes dandruff and other irritation symptoms, as well as seborrheic dermatitis and pimples on the scalp in some cases. Sleeping with wet hair worsens the problem, as the pillow will remain moist all night.”
When asked whether the accumulated sweat, skin debris, and natural oils in bedding can contribute to the growth of bacteria and fungi, Dr Sonali answered, “Yes, dead skin is a food source for dust mites, and moisture and heat contribute to the reproduction of bacteria and fungi.”
However, she cautioned, “for those with eczema, allergies, or sensitive skin, it can mean more irritation, rashes, and other skin problems.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
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