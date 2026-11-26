Come winter, your moisturiser suddenly feels insufficient. You constantly need to lather up with a heavy cream, with some people depending on Vaseline for that extra layer of nourishment. Even your lips need frequent balm, and your skin feels tight after washing—even though the woollens are still packed away. This is a problem many of us have during the colder weather.

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In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Gitika Sanodia Biyani, consultant dermatologist and trichologist at Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital, explained that winter dryness can arrive before winter. According to her, yes, as our skin responds to its surroundings, not a date on the calendar.

She explained, “As humidity falls during the seasonal transition, the outermost layer of skin can struggle to retain moisture. This protective barrier contains skin cells surrounded by lipids, including ceramides. When it becomes disrupted, water escapes more easily, leaving skin rough, flaky or itchy. Air conditioning, frequent washing, and hot showers can exacerbate the problem, even when outdoor temperatures remain relatively warm.”