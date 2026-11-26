Malaika Arora is back with yet another fitness video, and this time, she is sharing a simple way to work on your core. The 53-year-old actor is a dedicated fitness enthusiast who regularly gives her Instagram followers a glimpse into her workout routine, whether it is yoga, Pilates, or strength-training sessions at the gym. Her latest video is no exception. Taking to Instagram on November 25, Malaika demonstrated how a handful of foam roller exercises can challenge the core without requiring an elaborate workout routine.

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“You don’t need 20 exercises for your abs. These 5 foam roller moves are enough to challenge your core!” she wrote in the caption. Dressed in stylish activewear, Malaika demonstrated five exercises using a foam roller. Let's take a closer look at the five moves and how they are performed.

1. Jackknife Sets: 3

Repetitions: 10

The jackknife is a core-focused exercise that involves coordinated movement of the upper and lower body. It challenges abdominal strength, coordination and trunk control. The movement should be performed slowly and with control, rather than relying on momentum.

2. Scissors Sets: 3

Repetitions: 20

Scissors involve alternating leg movements while maintaining a stable torso. This exercise engages the abdominal muscles and challenges core stability and coordination. Keeping the movements controlled helps maintain proper form.