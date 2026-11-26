Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 4 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice.She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience.When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.
Malaika Arora says you don't need 20 exercises for your abs, shares 5 simple foam roller moves for stronger core
Malaika Arora believes you don't need 20 exercises for your abs. The actor shares five foam roller moves that bring a fresh challenge to core training.
Malaika Arora is back with yet another fitness video, and this time, she is sharing a simple way to work on your core. The 53-year-old actor is a dedicated fitness enthusiast who regularly gives her Instagram followers a glimpse into her workout routine, whether it is yoga, Pilates, or strength-training sessions at the gym. Her latest video is no exception. Taking to Instagram on November 25, Malaika demonstrated how a handful of foam roller exercises can challenge the core without requiring an elaborate workout routine.
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“You don’t need 20 exercises for your abs. These 5 foam roller moves are enough to challenge your core!” she wrote in the caption. Dressed in stylish activewear, Malaika demonstrated five exercises using a foam roller. Let's take a closer look at the five moves and how they are performed.
1. Jackknife
Sets: 3
Repetitions: 10
The jackknife is a core-focused exercise that involves coordinated movement of the upper and lower body. It challenges abdominal strength, coordination and trunk control. The movement should be performed slowly and with control, rather than relying on momentum.
2. Scissors
Sets: 3
Repetitions: 20
Scissors involve alternating leg movements while maintaining a stable torso. This exercise engages the abdominal muscles and challenges core stability and coordination. Keeping the movements controlled helps maintain proper form.
3. Draw a circle
Sets: 3
Repetitions: 10
This movement involves creating circular motions with the legs while keeping the torso steady. It challenges abdominal control, coordination and stability. Focus on making smooth, controlled circles rather than rushing through the repetitions.
4. Toe taps
Sets: 3
Repetitions: 12
Toe taps involve alternating movements of the legs towards the floor while maintaining a stable core. They help develop abdominal control, coordination and lower-body movement awareness. Keeping the back comfortably supported is important throughout the exercise.
5. Bicycle crunches
Sets: 3
Repetitions: 20
Bicycle crunches combine alternating upper-body and leg movements. They engage the abdominal muscles and challenge coordination and trunk stability. The emphasis should be on controlled movement rather than speed.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
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