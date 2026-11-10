Malaika Arora gives festive fashion a glamorous twist in a ₹2.2 lakh metallic saree, pairs it with statement belt and ornate blouse

Malaika Arora knows how to make a statement, no matter the occasion. Her fashion mantra is all about keeping things classic while adding her signature touch of glamour and drama. Her latest look is no exception. Setting aside her usual Western picks, the actor embraces the festive season in a stunning metallic saree, but not in the conventional way.

She gives the traditional drape a royal makeover with an intricately embellished blouse and a statement belt featuring jewel detailing. Let’s take a closer look at what she wore and pick out some fashion notes. (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu serves maternity fashion goals in 6 stunning ethnic looks: From elegant sarees to contemporary fusion ensembles )

Decoding Malaika Arora’s stunning saree look The actor opted for a lustrous metallic saree in a rich champagne-bronze hue, featuring a beautiful sheen that adds sophistication to her overall look. The fluid drape, paired with intricate detailing along the borders, lends the outfit a regal appeal. The saree is styled in a modern fashion, with the pallu gracefully draped across the shoulder, creating an effortlessly glamorous silhouette.

Adding to the beauty of the ensemble is her heavily embellished blouse. Designed with intricate embroidery, antique gold detailing and hints of green embellishments, the blouse brings richness and character to the outfit. The ornate waist belt, adorned with colourful stones, pearls and traditional motifs, further enhances the ethnic aesthetic while adding a statement element.