From hydration to daily skincare: Expert reveals 5 essential steps to prepare your skin for the festive season

The festivities are on the way, and more are on the way in the coming months. Understandably, having healthy, glowing skin at this time of the year is important for many. But the skin does not transform overnight, Nagaveni K.S., research scientist at Personal Care R&D, Himalaya Wellness, told HT Lifestyle.

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“The most visible change from a new step in your routine takes four to six weeks to show, which means whatever you want ready for the winter festivals needs to begin now,” she stated. “None of this calls for an elaborate routine. It simply calls for the right timing.”

The five-step checklist that Nagaveni shared to give the skin a glow-up is presented as follows.

1. Start early if brightness is the goal Dullness builds gradually, as cell turnover slows and pollution and sun exposure take their toll. Vitamin C remains one of the more reliable ingredients for addressing this, known for evening out skin tone over time rather than delivering an instant shine. Introducing it early gives skin the runway it needs to look visibly better.