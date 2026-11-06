ENT doctor explains how loud noise during Diwali can affect children’s ears, shares precautionary measures
Children are less likely to shield themselves from loud noise and more likely to hurt their ears during festivities; doctor shares what to watch out for.
During the festive season, everything gets louder than usual, with music blaring through speakers, firecrackers bursting and more traffic on the road. The resulting noise has an impact on many things, children’s ears being among them.
Also Read | Ophthalmologist cautions against eye emergencies during Diwali, shares first aid tips and mistakes to avoid
According to Dr Shrekha Padmakshan, ENT specialist at Fortis Hospital, Kalyan, children’s ears are not biologically more fragile. However, they are more exposed, less able to protect themselves, and have more to lose, she told HT Lifestyle.
Reasons for children being at higher risk
The doctor stated that the smaller ear canals of children can deliver a higher sound pressure at the eardrum than in adults. There are a few more reasons for them being more at risk from loud noises this season than adults, including:
- Behaviour-wise: They stand closer, hold crackers, and are curious about the bang
- Developing hearing: Even mild hearing loss can affect speech, language, and school performance
- More years ahead: Noise damage is cumulative and permanent because human cochlear hair cells don't regenerate
How does loud noise affect the ears?
During Diwali celebrations, noise from firecrackers often reaches 125-155 dB at close range, pointed out Dr Padmakshan. “Impulse sounds above about 140 dB can cause damage instantly, while the safe limit is about 85 dB for eight hours.”
The physician noted that possible injuries to children’s ears from loud noise include acoustic trauma (sensorineural hearing loss), tinnitus, eardrum perforation, and, in rare cases, ossicular damage.
There are a number of symptoms of serious ear damage. They include:
- Ringing
- Muffled hearing
- Ear pain
- A blocked feeling
- Dizziness
- Bleeding/discharge
“Blast injury from fireworks often comes with burns and eye injuries, so it is critical to perform a head-to-toe examination,” she added.
The danger is not just from festive celebrations, pointed out the physician. Children are exposed to various sources of loud noise every day. They include:
- Headphones and earbuds used at high volume (a common, silent cause)
- Loud toys (some exceed 100 dB), cinemas, concerts, weddings with DJs
- Sound machines placed close to infants' cribs
Precautionary measures that parents can take
- Distance: Watch fireworks from at least 10 meters away; avoid crowded, close-range displays
- Protection: Child-sized earmuffs (better than plugs for young kids). Cotton balls are not enough to protect the ears
- Children should neither light nor handle crackers. Community displays would be preferable, enjoyed from home
- Infants and toddlers: Keep them inside or at a distance from noise, with closed windows.
- Headphones: 60/60 rule (volume 60 percent, duration 60 minutes), with volume control features enabled
- Relaxation periods following any noisy experience
- Screening: Have hearing checked if the child has speech delay, frequent "what?" responses, or inattention.
When to get medical assistance?
Dr Padmakshan suggested getting an ENT appointment on the same day that a child experiences pain, bleeding, discharge, or sudden hearing loss.
“Also get checked by a specialist if ringing or muffled hearing persists beyond a few hours. Sudden sensorineural loss is time-sensitive, as treatment works best within the first 24-72 hours,” she added.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Dr Shrekha Padmakshan is an ENT specialist at Fortis Hospital, Kalyan.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.