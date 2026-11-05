Ramayana box office collection day 1 (updated live): Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film takes a smashing start, breezes past ₹25 crore by afternoon
Ramayana Part One, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita.
The biggest and grandest Indian film has arrived in theatres in magnificent style. Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana released worldwide on Thursday, November 5, ahead of the Diwali weekend in India. The ₹1600-crore Part One is the most expensive Indian film ever made. Advance bookings indicated a strong start, and positive reviews have ensured that. Ramayana has taken off at the box office on its opening day.
Ramayana advance bookings set records
Advance bookings for Ramayana opened on Dussehra, 15 days before release. After a disagreement between the exhibitors and distributors was sorted out last week, the pre-sales began in full flow. By the time of its release, Ramayana had already sold tickets worth ₹200 crore worldwide. Of this, over ₹120 crore was in India alone. The opening day accounted for ₹45 crore in gross in India. All the signs pointed to a massive day one for Ramayana.
Ramayana box office update
Ramayana is seeing houseful shows even on Thursday morning in many parts of India. While the advance bookings did not reach the monumental levels that Dhurandhar 2 had earlier this year, the film is still on course for a record-breaking opening. By 2 PM on release day, Ramayana had earned ₹26.44 crore net in India. This is largely on the back of some good performance by the Hindi version. Despite Yash’s presence as Ravana, the Kannada version has started slowly, contributing only ₹3.22 crore so far. Of the other versions, Telugu has fared well, while Malayalam and Tamil are just filling the ranks.
Ramayana eyes Bollywood’s day one record
Deep Dive
Given its solid advance booking, Ramayana was certain to cross the ₹70 crore net mark on opening day. This means the film will cross the opening-day hauls of blockbusters such as Pathaan ( ₹57 crore), Animal ( ₹63 crore), and Drishyam 2 ( ₹62 crore). It should also beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan ( ₹75 crore). But the real target for Ramayana will be the all-time day-one record, set by Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, which minted ₹102 crore on its opening day earlier this year.
All about Ramayana
Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is planned as a two-part film. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The first released worldwide on November 5, 2026, while the second part is set for Diwali 2028.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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