SS Rajamouli hails Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra for bringing the story of Ramayana to the screen on such a grand scale
Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash.
Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, is among the most anticipated films of the year. The film features some of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry, with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita.
Envisioned as a two-part epic, the film will bring the story of the Ramayana to the big screen on a grand scale. The first instalment is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027. The films are planned for release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India.
What Rajamouli said
The makers have released the new trailer of the film, giving audiences their spectacular new glimpse of Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious take on one of India’s most celebrated epics. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has now shared the trailer and showed support for the film ahead of its release. Taking to X, Rajamouli wrote, “#Ramayana is a story every Indian storyteller grows up aspiring to tell. It's a joy to see @niteshtiwari22 and @malhotra_namit bring it to the screen on such a grand scale. Each actor brings these timeless characters to life with depth.”
“Looking forward to 5th November. Best wishes to the entire team,” he added.
The 2-minute 36-second trailer shows new footage and more moments featuring Ram and Ravana. The trailer opens with a voice describing a time when the world lived in harmony, saying, “Before history was written... men walked among gods... and the world existed in perfect order.” It finally shows Kunal Kapoor playing the role of Lord Indra. That peace is soon threatened by Ravana, whose rise to power changes the course of the world. The narration continues, “But from the darkness rose an evil force... Ravana. Born from fire and fury, he bent the gods to his will and made the world his throne.”
Ranbir Kapoor's Rama is shown grappling with the responsibility that comes with his destiny. Determined to stop Ravana, he says, “If this is my fate... I will not hesitate to destroy him. If I don't stop him... the world will fall.” The trailer closes on a foreboding note, with Ravana warning, “This is just... the beginning.”
Mixed reactions to VFX
The first trailer had drawn criticism from some viewers for its visual effects, sparking debate about the film's CGI and overall look. The team has urged audiences to wait for the finished film and experience it in theatres before reaching a final verdict. But the fresh new English international trailer shows the movie as a massive epic.
Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is being planned as a theatrical event, with releases in 3D, IMAX and other premium large formats. The makers have promised “the most immersive 3D cinematic experience ever," putting the film's visual scale and big-screen presentation at the centre of its appeal.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.