Anirudh Ravichander put on a concert for Kavya Maran and guests at their Greek wedding; posts gushy pictures celebrating a week of marriage
Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran married recently and the actor shared inside pictures from their wedding. Take a look.
Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and businesswoman Kavya Maran married in a self-respect wedding ceremony in Greece on November 11. The couple had their loved ones with them at the wedding, held at the Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens. On Thursday, the actor posted gushy pictures to celebrate a week of marriage. One of them reveals that he held a concert for his bride and guests.
Anirudh Ravichander posts inside pictures from wedding
“My favourite kind of magic,” wrote Anirudh on Instagram with a heart emoji, celebrating his relationship with Kavya. One picture shows Kavya smiling widely as the composer hugs her from behind with love. Another shows guests, including his uncle Rajinikanth clapping as they walk down the aisle.
The pictures reveal that Anirudh even set up a stage and put on a concert, with Kavya joining him for the performance. The couple also seemed to have a Greek-themed wedding bash, with guests dressed in white and gold. The last picture he posted shows Kavya grinning widely as Anirudh holds her and looks into her eyes.
Anirudh also posted a video of the pictures on X (formerly Twitter), set to his 2016 song Avalukena (for her).
About Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran
It is unknown how long Anirudh and Kavya dated, though rumours of their wedding first surfaced in 2025. They were often spotted together, but the composer dispelled these rumours. This year, his uncle, Y Gee Mahendran, hinted at a wedding in the family soon, seemingly confirming that Anirudh was marrying Kavya. The duo even attended a screening of Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, lending credence to the news.
In October, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy first leaked the news of their wedding and revealed that the reception would be held in Chennai on November 21. There was no hiding the news after that, with Kavya's parents, Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, personally extending invitations to political leaders and celebrities. The pre-wedding celebrations were kicked off in Greece on November 10, with the couple tying the knot a day later.
Anirudh Ravichander’s recent work
Anirudh had a busy year, composing for Love Insurance Kompany, Jana Nayagan, DC, and Jailer 2 in Tamil and The Paradise in Telugu. He has Indian 3, Dharman, Arasan, Dare Devil, Sandiyar lined up, as well as Allu Arjun’s film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth’s film with Nelson Dilipkumar, Jr NTR’s film with Trivikram Srinivas, and Ram Charan’s film with Sukumar.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.