From Stanford’s latest course inspired by BTS’ RM, exploring well-being and mental health, to Beyoncé’s business empire becoming a case study at USC, Diljit Dosanjh’s global cultural influence being examined in Canada, several prestigious universities are turning the lives, careers and creative journeys of popular stars into academic subjects. Here’s a dekko When celebrities become university subjects RM (BTS)

BTS RM

BTS member RM, has inspired a course at Stanford University that takes a rather different approach to celebrity-inspired learning. Titled Namjooning, and Other Well-Being Inspiration from BTS, the three-unit introductory seminar explores mental well-being, mindfulness, creativity and intentional slow living. The course,will be taught by James R Jacobs, an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioural sciences, and will include presentations, written work and a final project inspired by RM’s 2022 solo album Indigo. Beyoncé

Beyoncé

Beyoncé’s music and business empire have been the subject of academic study at two US universities. In November 2026, the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business announced The Business of Beyoncé, an MBA course beginning in January 2027 that examines her branding, marketing and ventures, including Cécred, SirDavis and Parkwood Entertainment. This followed Yale University’s Beyoncé Makes History: Black Radical Tradition, Culture, Theory & Politics Through Music, taught by professor Daphne Brooks in the spring 2025 semester, which explored her music and performances through the lens of Black history, feminism, race, gender and politics. Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has also found a place in a university syllabus. Toronto Metropolitan University announced in July 2025 that it would introduce a course dedicated to studying his influence on music, film and the creative economy. Offered through The Creative School, the course examines how a regional-language artist has built an international following while retaining his cultural identity. Students explore the global influence of Punjabi music, diaspora communities, representation, entrepreneurship and how regional cultural expression shapes international trends. Announced at the Billboard Canada Summit at NXNE, the course was described by the university as the first university-level course in Canada to spotlight a Punjabi artist. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s songwriting and cultural influence have inspired courses at Harvard and Stanford universities. In 2024, Harvard offered Taylor Swift and Her World, taught by professor Stephanie Burt, examining the singer’s music, songwriting, cultural impact and relationship with literature and contemporary society. Earlier, in 2023, Stanford introduced The Last Great American Songwriter: Storytelling with Taylor Swift Through the Eras, designed by undergraduate student Ava Jeffs, focusing on her lyrics, literary references and storytelling techniques across albums. Madonna

Madonna

Pop icon Madonna became the subject of a dedicated English course at Duke University, titled Madonna Trouble. The university published details about the course in November 2023, with professor Tom Ferraro examining her music, artistic identity and cultural influence. The course uses Madonna’s work, including her music videos and songs such as Like a Prayer, to examine the evolution of popular culture and the singer’s place in American expressive culture. Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj

Rapper Nicki Minaj’s influence on hip-hop and feminism became the subject of a course at the University of California, Berkeley. Announced in October 2022 for the spring 2023 semester, Nicki Minaj: The Black Barbie Femmecee and Hip Hop Feminisms examines her career and artistic contributions within the wider context of hip-hop culture and feminist thought. The course, designed by professor Peace and Love, looks at how Minaj’s music, public persona and position in the industry intersect with questions of gender, race and representation. Minaj herself reacted to news of the course, expressing interest in visiting the university. Harry Styles

Harry Styles

Harry Styles’ influence on celebrity culture, fashion and identity became the focus of a course at Texas State University. Announced in July 2022 by digital history professor Louie Dean Valencia, Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity: Identity, the Internet, and European Pop Culture was approved for the spring 2023 semester. The course examines Styles’ rise to fame and uses his public image to explore wider conversations around gender, sexuality, fashion, race, consumerism and internet fandom. Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan