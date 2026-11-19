Keerthy Suresh defends herself for not participating when Radhika Apte criticised South Indian movies: ‘I didn't understand what she was saying'
Recently, Radhika Apte sparked a discourse after detailing her experience working on a Telugu movie and allegedly regressive ideas.
Recently, actor Radhika Apte sparked a discourse after speaking about her experience working on a Telugu film set. She also mentioned how her character had to marry her uncle in the film. Keerthy Suresh, who had recently starred with Radhika in the Netflix web series Akka, was by her side when she made the statement. After being accused of not stepping in to explain South Indian marriage practices at a press meet in Chennai for an upcoming film, the actor defended herself.
Keerthy Suresh defends herself after Radhika Apte’s statement
Keerthy was attending a press conference to promote her upcoming film Sathyavan Savithiri in Chennai when a reporter claimed that the tone of the conversation with Radhika about South Indian marriages was ‘condescending’. He also stated that as ‘representative of South Indian cinema’, Keerthy should’ve ‘stepped in and explained the situation’.
“Which I explained. Honestly, at first, I didn’t even understand what she was saying. When she was saying, I had to romance my uncle, I didn’t get it. Only later did I understand that she was talking about the culture. She doesn’t know it, so I said it’s the culture down South,” Keerthy tried to explain.
When the reporter interjected that Keerthy’s exact statement was that it’s prevalent in Telugu and Tamil, and she doesn’t know about Karnataka and that it doesn’t happen in Kerala, Keerthy said, “Yes, and I was talking about the culture. This culture isn’t there in Kerala. So, with all due respect, because I will never let down our culture there (in North India). I can only explain it if someone doesn’t know our culture. I cannot prove to them that this is our tradition, and you cannot talk about this. So, I tried to explain to them that this happens in Tamil and Andhra, and that I don’t know about Karnataka. I told it as information.”
What did Radhika Apte say?
Earlier this month, while promoting Akka on Zoom, Radhika was asked about the most challenging role of her career. The actor stated that it was when, in a Telugu film, she had to marry her mama (maternal uncle), calling it the ‘most challenging role’ and claiming that she ‘hated everything’ about it. Keerthy first looked surprised, then broke out laughing. She explained to the stunned host and audience, “It’s a very Tamil, Telugu thing where you marry your uncle.”
Radhika, however, stated that she had to ‘romance a much older actor’, calling it a ‘patriarchal situation and place’. While the actor did not name the film, her description matches Boyapati Srinu’s 2014 film Legend. Her character in the film pursues her bava (maternal uncle or paternal aunt’s son), rather than her uncle, which is also a common marital practice in the Telugu and Tamil states. The bava was played by Nandamuri Balakrishna.
Keerthy’s Sathyavan Savithiri is releasing in theatres on November 20. Directed by debutant Praveen S Vijaay, it stars Mysskin too in a lead role.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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