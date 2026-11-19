Recently, actor Radhika Apte sparked a discourse after speaking about her experience working on a Telugu film set. She also mentioned how her character had to marry her uncle in the film. Keerthy Suresh, who had recently starred with Radhika in the Netflix web series Akka, was by her side when she made the statement. After being accused of not stepping in to explain South Indian marriage practices at a press meet in Chennai for an upcoming film, the actor defended herself. Radhika Apte and Keerthy Suresh recently starred together in Netflix's Akka.

Keerthy Suresh defends herself after Radhika Apte’s statement Keerthy was attending a press conference to promote her upcoming film Sathyavan Savithiri in Chennai when a reporter claimed that the tone of the conversation with Radhika about South Indian marriages was ‘condescending’. He also stated that as ‘representative of South Indian cinema’, Keerthy should’ve ‘stepped in and explained the situation’.

“Which I explained. Honestly, at first, I didn’t even understand what she was saying. When she was saying, I had to romance my uncle, I didn’t get it. Only later did I understand that she was talking about the culture. She doesn’t know it, so I said it’s the culture down South,” Keerthy tried to explain.

When the reporter interjected that Keerthy’s exact statement was that it’s prevalent in Telugu and Tamil, and she doesn’t know about Karnataka and that it doesn’t happen in Kerala, Keerthy said, “Yes, and I was talking about the culture. This culture isn’t there in Kerala. So, with all due respect, because I will never let down our culture there (in North India). I can only explain it if someone doesn’t know our culture. I cannot prove to them that this is our tradition, and you cannot talk about this. So, I tried to explain to them that this happens in Tamil and Andhra, and that I don’t know about Karnataka. I told it as information.”