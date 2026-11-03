Radhika Apte says she ‘hated everything’ about Legend, especially when her character married her much older uncle played by Balakrishna

Actor Radhika Apte has worked in only four Telugu films, and two of them were with Nandamuri Balakrishna. She has been quite vocal about facing patriarchy on sets while shooting in the South. In a recent interview, Radhika also spoke about how her most challenging role required her character to marry her uncle, played by a much older co-star. Nandamuri Balakrishna and Radhika Apte in Boyapati Srinu's 2014 film Legend.

Radhika Apte on marrying her uncle on-screen While promoting Akka with co-star Keerthy Suresh on Zoom, Radhika was asked about the most challenging role of her career. She replied, “There was a Telugu film I did where I had to marry my mama (maternal uncle). That was the most challenging role. Everything about it, I hated.” While Keerthy first looked surprised and later broke out laughing, she explained to the stunned host and audience, “It’s a very Tamil, Telugu thing where you marry your uncle.”

Radhika, however, interjected and added, “Yeah, but also, like, I had to romance a much older actor. It’s a very patriarchal situation and place. For me, that was the toughest thing. And then I die in the middle of it. He had to throw me (gestures over his shoulder) and then do action. I was like, when am I going to die?”

While the actor did not name the film, the scenes she describes reveal she’s referring to Boyapati Srinu’s 2014 film Legend. Her character in the film pursues her bava (mama’s son), rather than her uncle, which is also common in the Telugu and Tamil states. Balakrishna was 54 when Legend was released, while Radhika was 29.