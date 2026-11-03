VFX expert Arun Kumar calls for law to mandate bold labelling of AI on social media amid Janhvi Kapoor, Keerthy Suresh flagging misuse | HT Exclusive

The boom in artificial intelligence (AI) has affected the film industry in more ways than one, even before the technology has been fully integrated into film production. Misuse is rampant, with numerous actors such as Janhvi Kapoor, Sunainaa and Keerthy Suresh expressing shock and warning of legal action after seeing their likeness being used in objectionable deepfake videos or photos. And the conversations around ‘is that CGI or sloppy AI’ are never-ending every time a promotional poster or video drops. Janhvi Kapoor had recently called out those using AI to morph her visuals from the Chuttamalle song in Devara. ((Image used for representative purpose only))

Speaking exclusively to Hindustan Times, VFX expert and dean of communications, film and gaming at Pearl Academy, CB Arun Kumar, discusses the moral concerns surrounding the use of AI and calls for laws mandating proper labelling of AI-generated content on social media. He also calls blanket criticism of the technology foolish.

(Also Read: National Award-winning VFX expert Arun Kumar says criticism around Ramayana, Jailer 2 visuals based on growing confusion on CGI vs AI | HT Exclusive)

Growing concern around objectionable content Arun points out that even before the existence of AI and sophisticated deepfakes, people would use body doubles, Photoshop and later VFX techniques like cloning and morphing to generate fake content. AI has now, unfortunately, become another tool in their arsenal for making a quick buck. “There are already plenty of legal ways to take down that kind of objectionable content,” he adds.

However, the issue now lies in AI making it difficult for viewers to distinguish between what’s real and what's fake. “Even on a legal platform like Instagram, the AI content disclaimer is a tiny, hidden message that viewers might not easily see,” explains Arun, adding, “We need stricter laws that mandate clear, bold labelling of AI content so it can no longer pretend to be news, like some disaster clips that proliferate on the internet. The real problem arises when the audience can no longer tell what’s real and what is fake.”